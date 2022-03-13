Killing Eve Season 4 Episode 3 Review: A Rainbow in Beige Boots

Villanelle's not having a good week, forcing her to turn to the only therapist she knows: Martin.

Killing Eve Season 4 Episode 3 saw significant advancements in Eve and Carolyn's separate investigations.

Our favorite duo had a few scenes with each other throughout the hour, but none of them were entirely fun.

Villanelle broke into Eve's hotel room by posing as housekeeping and cleaned herself up after her previous murders.

Killing Season 4 Episode 2 saw the tragic killings of May and her father, the Vicar.

This event reverted Villanelle to what she had avoided doing for so long: killing (intentionally).

Now, Villanelle turned to the only person she could for help: Eve.

However, Eve still wanted nothing to do with Villanelle and told her to leave the hotel room when she got back.

This hurt Villanelle, so she turned to a different kind of help!

She contacted Martin (with Eve's tablet), the therapist, and met with him for help.

You know you can just book a therapist? You don’t have to take one hostage. Eve Permalink: You know you can just book a therapist? You don’t have to take one hostage.

She (essentially) held Martin hostage as she had a weird impromptu therapy session.

We always talk about how Killing Eve dives deep into the psyches of their main characters, and Villanelle's turn proved to be interesting.

The strength in this episode came from Villanelle's discussions with Martin.

He tried to get into the root of Villanelle's issues.

Villanelle: I killed two people last night after I tried really hard not to.

Martin: Okay, that’s not ideal, but presumably common for you. Permalink: I killed two people last night

They both determined that the biggest issue that she faces is her training.

She's trained to do all of the things she's done (both literally when it came to killing and when it came to her emotional repression).

She's tried to change independently, but maybe she needs someone to help "train" her to change (like therapy).

Once Eve found out Villanelle went to Martin's, she immediately headed over.

Villanelle proceeded to accidentally knocked out Martin, and the two women proceeded with an emotional discussion.

At the end of their discussion, Eve received a cryptic text, "INCOMING."

To Villanelle's surprise (and ours, I GASPED), police swarm the house and arrest Villanelle.

Eve's choice to turn Villanelle in and get her arrested stunned.

The two women's entanglement served as each other's motivations, and Eve took a step toward disentangling their complex relationship.

We wonder what this means for the future of their cat-and-mouse relationship (or, to use the analogy from this episode, scorpion and frog).

Eve: Do you know that fable about the scorpion and the frog?

Villanelle: They hook up?

Eve: No. They both die, because the scorpion can’t change its nature.

Villanelle: Maybe you’re the scorpion. Permalink: Maybe you’re the scorpion.

As she got taken away by the police, Villanelle's expression seemed to be offended and disappointed.

She got blindsided by Eve, and Villanelle does not do well with betrayal.

The end of the hour showed Villanelle in a cell, wondering what would happen next.

There are only five episodes left after this, and we know the writers plan on a big dramatic exit for the series.

A character from Killing Eve Season 4 Episode 1 made a reappearance, with a lot more information revealed on her.

Pam, the mysterious mortician portrayed by Anjana Vasan (We Are Lady Parts), appeared as a new leading player.

Oh yeah, she also killed someone (brutally, stabbing them 19 times).

Pam killed her brother, the owner/manager of the funeral home after she'd been bullied by him one too many times.

Helene had been training Pam and getting her introduced to the life of an assassin, but she killed without Helene's permission.

Helene determined, after this murder, that Pam needed to begin training officially.

She contact's an old friend and a familiar face to work with her -- Konstantin.

When we saw the first episode of this season, we thought that (maybe) Konstantin put this life behind him.

We clearly got that wrong!

Pam quickly became an interesting character, and we are very interested to see where the writers (and Vasan) take this quiet girl.

This hour also took a different approach from the usual "chapters."

Instead of a new location for each chapter, the chapters utilized the characters' names.

Changing the chapter headings to the character names worked for the most part, and we enjoyed seeing them integrating the chapter headings in different ways.

All of the characters stayed in one location; we never saw them travel.

As mentioned in our interview with showrunner Laura Neal, the show's aspect of travel got significantly reduced for this final season.

Now, instead of seeing Eve, Villanelle, or Carolyn constantly traveling to different countries, much of their work gets performed at "home."

For future episodes, we can only imagine where they'll be going, but Cuba seems to be their first stop.

Both Eve and Helene seem to have found the same lead, and Carolyn's investigation may lead her to the same person.

A lot of this is just speculation.

This show's beauty lies in its complex mysteries -- complemented by the deeper psychological studies of the leads.

We still don't know any real details on any of The Twelve's top brass, but Eve, Carolyn, and Helene inch closer as time passes.

The biggest question we (still) ask is: who is going to make it out alive this season?

I think that Yusuf, Eve's coworker with whom she's in a casual relationship, may die.

Villanelle may want to enact some punishment against Eve, and I fear Yusuf dying maybe that punishment.

I hope I'm wrong, but she (most likely) won't go after Eve herself, but someone or something close to her.

Or maybe Villanelle won't enact any punishment.

There's so much to discuss and try and predict with Killing Eve, but the only way to find out what happens is to watch!

What did you think of "A Rainbow in Beige Boots," Fanatics?

Do you agree with us about it being an improvement from season four's first two segments?

