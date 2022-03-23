The Real Housewives of New York: Bravo Cleans House as Reboot Confirmed!

The Real Housewives of New York has been waning in popularity for many years, and Bravo has a plan to rejuvenate the franchise:

An entirely new cast!

“This is the most multicultural, diverse, and energetic and exciting city in America,” executive producer Andy Cohen told Variety.

“We are searching for a multicultural group of friends who really best reflect the most exciting city in the country."

"We’re looking for a group of women who are real friends, and who are of diverse backgrounds, races and religions.”

Cohen opened up about a plan to appease fans who have been vocal about switching things up.

"You know that we're at a crossroads for RHONY. We've spent a lot of time figuring out where to go. And the plan that we've come up with, I think, is a real gift to the fans," the EP added.

News of the reboot comes as the series ended The Real Housewives of New York Season 13 without a traditional reunion.

There were many rumors as to why the decision was made to wrap-up the season in such a fashion, and the lack of updates in the months that followed was a concern.

The ratings were way down for that season, leading to concerns about the long-term viability of the franchise.

Ramona Singer, Luann de Lesseps, Sonja Morgan, Leah McSweeney, and Eboni K. Williams starred in the final season as we know it.

Now, all eyes will be on who joins the cast, and whether it will live up to the glory days of the original.

Speaking of glory days, Bravo has also put a spinoff in development that will feature some of the most iconic RHONY stars.

It is being looked at as a throwback series as a gift to fans, but no casting decisions have been made.

Alas, the news is a huge, especially when you consider the tenure of some of the cast members on the 13th season.

But still, changes needed to be made to secure the future.

What are your thoughts on the decision?

Do you think it will pan out?

Hit the comments.

Remember, you can watch The Real Housewives of New York online right here via TV Fanatic.

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.