Watch Law & Order Online: Season 21 Episode 3

Did Bernard and Cosgrove find out the truth?

On Law & Order Season 21 Episode 3, the pair investigated the disappearance of a social media star.

The case had a big presence in the media due to the number of followers she had.

Meanwhile, Price and Maroun tried to work with the family of a missing person to find out the best way forward in the case.

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.