Watch Riverdale Online: Season 6 Episode 6

Did the rest of the town care about Archie?

That was the big question on Riverdale Season 6 Episode 6 when everyone heard about the bombing.

Meanwhile, Veronica spiraled after learning that Hiram could still be pulling strings in town.

Elsewhere, Cheryl was consumed with guilt because she thought her actions put someone in danger.

How did the town manage to bounce back?

