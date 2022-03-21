Watch Riverdale Online: Season 6 Episode 6

Did the rest of the town care about Archie?

That was the big question on Riverdale Season 6 Episode 6 when everyone heard about the bombing.

The Craft - Riverdale Season 6 Episode 6

Meanwhile, Veronica spiraled after learning that Hiram could still be pulling strings in town.

Elsewhere, Cheryl was consumed with guilt because she thought her actions put someone in danger.

How did the town manage to bounce back?

Riverdale Season 6 Episode 6 Quotes

Veronica: Daddy’s had many chances. A more permanent solution needs to happen, which is why I’m reaching out to the underworld and putting a bounty on his head.
Reggie: Ronnie, no matter what Hiram did, he’s still your dad.
Veronica: It’s an act of self-preservation. My father will never stop gunning for us.

Glen: Are you seeing anyone lately?
Betty: Yeah. Archie.
Glen: Come on, that pipsqueak? He satisfies you, really?
Betty: A lot more than you ever did.

