Watch The Good Doctor Online: Season 5 Episode 9

Did Shaun and Allen work well together?

Andrews put the pair together on The Good Doctor Season 5 Episode 9 to perform risky surgery to restore the voice of a famous pop star.

As the case intensified, it became clear two sisters resented each other.

Meanwhile, Lim turned to Lea when things got too much at the hospital.

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.

The Good Doctor Season 5 Episode 9 Quotes

Morgan: Park, this is Joe and his son Cody. They had a spill while Joe was loading Cody into his wheelchair this morning.
Cody: I'm too big for you, Dad.

Lim: Good morning.
Andrews: Salen didn't tell you? She made me Chief of Surgery.

