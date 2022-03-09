Watch The Resident Online: Season 5 Episode 15

Did Devon manage to bounce back following a very public moment?

On The Resident Season 5 Episode 15, the tide started to turn when his revolutionary medical fluid caused a big mishap in the operating room.

Meanwhile, an overdosed John Doe was rushed to the hospital, leading Conrad to investigate a bigger scandal than he could ever have imagined.

Elsewhere, Bell's recovery was slower than anticipated.

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.