Watch The Resident Online: Season 5 Episode 15

Did Devon manage to bounce back following a very public moment?

On The Resident Season 5 Episode 15, the tide started to turn when his revolutionary medical fluid caused a big mishap in the operating room.

Digging Into Cade's Past - The Resident Season 5 Episode 15

Meanwhile, an overdosed John Doe was rushed to the hospital, leading Conrad to investigate a bigger scandal than he could ever have imagined.

Elsewhere, Bell's recovery was slower than anticipated.

Devon: I know I don't have a say here, but I-
Leela: No, you don't. My body. My sister. My egg.

Mariana: I thought I was about to die.
Hundley: You were dear, but Dr. Devi saved you like the boss she is.

Headed to the FBI - The Resident Season 5 Episode 15
Digging Into Cade's Past - The Resident Season 5 Episode 15
Leela Runs the Call -tall - The Resident Season 5 Episode 15
Leela, Shining Star -tall - The Resident Season 5 Episode 15
Devon's Future -tall - The Resident Season 5 Episode 15
Bro Hugging -tall - The Resident Season 5 Episode 15
