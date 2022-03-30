Watch This Is Us Online: Season 6 Episode 10

What really happened to Rebecca?

This Is Us Season 6 Episode 10 filled in the blanks to reveal more details about the future.

Bonding With Rebecca - This Is Us Season 6 Episode 10

Randall was more determined than ever to make a big shift, so he embarked on a road trip with his mother.

How did he manage to reflect on their life to date without digging too deep?

This Is Us Season 6 Episode 10 Quotes

Randall: Deja. Dropping out of high school and getting your GED so you can live with your 18-year-old single dad boyfriend isn't good enough for you.
Deja: You don't get to decide that.
Randall: Yes I do. You are my daughter.
Deja: No, I'm not! Tess and Annie are your daughters. I'm just some girl you took from her mother.

Beth: I'm sure she has her reasons, hon.
Randall: I know.
Beth: And it's Thanksgiving. I told you there would be drama.

