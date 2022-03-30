Watch This Is Us Online: Season 6 Episode 10

What really happened to Rebecca?

This Is Us Season 6 Episode 10 filled in the blanks to reveal more details about the future.

Randall was more determined than ever to make a big shift, so he embarked on a road trip with his mother.

How did he manage to reflect on their life to date without digging too deep?

Use the video above to watch This Is Us online right here via TV Fanatic.

Catch up on all your favorite shows and reviews and join in the conversations with other fanatics who love TV as much as you.

TV Fanatic is your destination for the latest news, spoilers, reviews, and so much more!

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.