When Calls the Heart Season 9 Episode 3 Review: Turn of the Page

Changes may be coming to Hope Valley, but the more people learn about them, the more fired up they become to keep them at bay.

On When Calls the Heart Season 9 Episode 3, Walden is looming around hoping to put his mark on the town again, and while Mayor Mike is treating it like a business deal, others feel differently.

And, by the way, Elizabeth's book dropped, and tongues were wagging all over town! Everyone loves gossip, and it's coming from all directions!

As much as I'd hoped for Mayor Lee Coulter, working under Rosemary's command is turning out to be a lot of fun.

Lee still wants to change the world, and he can still do it; the venue has just changed.

Lee's first independent story was about their new mayor, and he went strong on the headline and the content.

Curiously, we don't know the angle of his "It's Duck Soup for Hickam," but duck soup indicates an effortless achievement. Rosemary thought his language was stronger than expected, but I can't imagine how Lee would write a strong article about how Mike easily won the race for mayor.

It was only because of the notes received on Elizabeth's book that she thought the Hope Valley residents were ready for Lee's writing style.

Lee: You want to publish my article. Well, what changed your mind?

Rosemary: Well, like it or not, the world has become more unvarnished when it comes to what people say. And, well, here are a few examples by way of Elizabeth's book.

At first, everyone was thrilled about Elizabeth's book and eager to read it. But as people began inserting themselves into her story, the tide changed.

For instance, some people, like Florence and Ned, understood that although characters might be similar to them, Elizabeth used artistic license in her work, and nobody was fully represented.

May wondered if the mountie in the book was Nathan. It's a good question and one that led to her discovery that Nathan had courted Elizabeth.

But the answer isn't simple. As we witnessed throughout When Calls the Heart Season 8, sometimes even Elizabeth had difficulty separating her love for Jack with Nathan's arrival and courtship.

And then there were people like Molly, who was so certain that she was represented by a character with fiery red hair who Elizabeth at times described as a jezebel or tart, that she was almost beside herself.

Bill: Molly! You look lovely.

So, it's no surprise that some people were less than thrilled with the novel's release. The people who love and respect her had nothing but admiration for Elizabeth's accomplishment, and that's what matters.

Lucas had such a lovely event planned for Elizabeth, but by the time it arrived, he had a heck of a time getting her there because of how flattened she felt by the experience so far.

Lucas: Gustav said you'd be here. Or would you prefer to be left alone?

For a moment, it seemed like his grand gesture would put her off, but it turned out to be just what she needed. A room filled with friends who have seen her through the best and worst of the last ten years was exactly what she needed to put it all in perspective.

Even after all that love, what really hit Elizabeth's heart was a letter from a complete stranger touched by her work because of their similar journeys.

It was a beautiful reminder that for everyone who doesn't receive a message as intended, there is another who finds meaning in your work and feels better for its existence.

With Walden slinking through town, making new acquaintances, and work starting on the foundry, many were concerned.

For Bill, his concern sat with Mike's appointment as mayor, especially after he saw Mike and Walden having a deep discussion.

Mike was taken aback by Bill's concern, and he reminded Bill that he's an intelligent guy who should be trusted to make the right decisions for Hope Valley.

Maybe the concern is that until now, Mike wasn't necessarily listening to the concerns of a constituency and was more interested in sound business decisions.

There's a significant difference (or there should be, which is another discussion altogether) between politics and community activism and business, and we don't have any indication of how Mike will handle the former.

Lucas: You know, change doesn't always have to be beyond our control. It's whatever we want it to be.

On Lucas's part, he doesn't seem interested in finding out what Mike will or won't do.

Lucas was having his own discussions with Walden, and while they looked to be one thing, we learned from a secret phone call in French that Lucas does not get the warm fuzzies from Walden's proposals.

To be an effective spy, you need to be undercover. Lucas cannot exactly tell the town what he seems to be planning with Walden -- to stifle his progressive growth plans for Hope Valley from the inside.

Walden: You strike me as someone who knows when to mind his own business.

But keeping secrets from Elizabeth doesn't feel right, either, and I hope that doesn't last long.

Who was Lucas talking with on the phone, and why was that person interested in what's happening in Hope Valley? It's sure an interesting little mystery that's set to unfold.

Generally, the more people in town make their voices heard about what kind of growth they'd like to see in Hope Valley, the better prepared others will be to facilitate it.

Communication is key, and that was proven with two other storylines.

After Minnie encouraged Joseph to reach out to their son to find out what's keeping them on different pages, Joseph learned why Cooper is questioning his faith.

I can't tell you the number of times that I've heard someone wonder the same thing. If God is good and just, then why do people suffer?

Of course, there is a reason for Angela's blindness, and it's an ugly one. Joseph and Minnie don't think Cooper or Angela is ready to hear the answer to that, so for now, they have to help Cooper understand why his sister is blind through faith.

Ironically, blind faith isn't the answer. There is as much nuance in religion as there is anywhere else in this sometimes cruel world, and opening this topic for discussion is very meaningful.

Nathan is also learning a lesson. For him, patience isn't his strong suit. As eager as he was to reach Newton, instead of just being with his treasured friend and helping Newton realize that they're in this together, Nathan took on a pleading tone, trying to push Newton beyond his comfort zone.

It was so obvious what he was doing that it was no surprise at all that May's simple answer to her success with Newton was patience. She allowed Newton to get comfortable before expecting more from him.

This is another useful story that not only showcases human-animal dynamics but comes at a time when horses are moving toward extinction as practical transportation. They'll always be treasured, but their usefulness changed dramatically early in the 20th century.

What do you think? What stories are touching your heart on When Calls the Heart Season 9?

