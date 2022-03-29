Will Smith Apologizes to Chris Rock Following Oscars Slapping Incident

at .

Will Smith is speaking out.

The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air star took to Instagram on Monday evening to apologize to Chris Rock for smacking him during Sunday's telecast of the Oscars.

"Violence in all of its forms is poisonous and destructive," wrote Smith.

Will Smith Attends Bad Boys Press Event

"My behavior at last night's Academy Awards was unacceptable and inexcusable."

"Jokes at my expense are a part of the job, but a joke about Jada's medical condition was too much for me to bear and I reacted emotionally."

"I would like to publicly apologize to you, Chris. I was out of line and I was wrong," continued Smith.

Will Smith accepts the award for Best Actor in a Leading Role for "King Richard"

"I am embarrassed and my actions were not indicative of the man I want to be."

"There is no place for violence in a world of love and kindness."

Smith also apologized to the Academy for his actions.

"I would also like to apologize to the Academy, the producers of the show, all the attendees and everyone watching around the world."

Will Smith attends the 2022 Vanity Fair Oscar Party

"I would like to apologize to the Williams Family and my King Richard Family I deeply regret that my behavior has stained what has been an otherwise gorgeous journey for all of us."

"I am a work in progress," Smith concluded the post.

The shocking moments unfolded on the aforementioned telecast when Rock made a joke about Smith's wife, Jada Pinkett Smith, being a part of the cast of G.I. Jane.

Pinkett Smith was clearly unimpressed by the joke, and had previously opened up about her struggles with alopecia.

Jada Pinkett Smith and Will Smith attend the 2022 Vanity Fair Oscar Party

Will initially laughed at the joke, but before we knew it, he was on the stage, and smacked Rock.

"Oh wow," Rock responded as Will returned to his seat.

"Will Smith just smacked the s--- out of me."

"Wow, dude, it was a G.I. Jane joke," said Rock prompting Will to double down, "Keep my wife's name out your f---ing mouth!"

Will Smith appears to slap Chris Rock onstage during the 94th Annual Academy Awards at Dolby Theatre

"I'm going to, okay?" Rock replied.

Will went on to win the Best Actor trophy for his work in the movie King Richard.

The Academy announced that it had opened up a formal review into the shocking incident.

“The Academy condemns the actions of Mr. Smith at last night’s show," a statement reads.

Will Smith appears to slap Chris Rock

"We have officially started a formal review around the incident and will explore further action and consequences in accordance with our Bylaws, Standards of Conduct and California law,” the statement continued.

As for Rock, reports have emerged that he decided against filing a police report against Smith.

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.

