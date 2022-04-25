All American: Homecoming Season 1 Episode 9 Review: Ordinary People

Amara Patterson is a social justice warrior and always has been.

In All American: Homecoming Season 1 Episode 9, we learned more about Amara's backstory and how she's been fighting for justice since her sophomore year in college.

Before we discuss Amara, let's delve into the awkwardness between Simone and Jordan.

Long-distance relationships are rough, especially during college when young adults are changing and finding themselves.

With Jordan in CA and Simone in GA, it's difficult for them to see each other often. It's obvious they care about each other still since Jordan dropped everything when Simone asked him to come.

Poor Jordan can't win, though. Simone acted like she wanted him to sound jealous from the extra time she spent with Damon in All American: Homecoming Season 1 Episode 8. Yet, she was angry when Jordan was jealous of the friendship earlier.

Perhaps it's because Jordan became super close to Layla. We saw how much he lit up when he spoke with her on the phone.

Hopefully, before All American and All American: Homecoming switch up the prominent couples, they'll break up Jordan and Simone.

However, Jordan and Layla and Damon and Simone both ooze more chemistry. Since young adults change over time, it makes sense that they may not stay with their high school sweetheart.

Jordan and Simone were both suspicious of the other. He knew something was off if they didn't run into Damon all weekend, and she seemed envious of how much Layla called.

It's time these two had a long talk about where they're going.

Almost every college TV show features a rape or attempted rape storyline, especially during April, which is National Sexual Assault Awareness Month.

Sadly, it doesn't surprise me that it happened to Thea from the girls on canvas. She's the one with the least amount of dating experience.

She was so nervous about this date that Nate and Simone were supposed to come to the party as a backup. Simone never showed up for her own reasons.

Kevin looked pretty angry about Thea having a bodyguard since he wanted to get her drunk.

As many attackers are, Kevin was charming and knew how to play Nate, so he could get rid of her and add alcohol to Thea's drink.

While Thea may not have dated much, she knew something was off when Kevin tried getting her alone forcefully and acting like she was a tease. Sadly, this was Thea's first dating experience.

It's also heartbreaking that Thea thought first of the image of the sports teams and wouldn't let Damon hit the guy. While it'll be better in the long run, Damon wanted to defend her honor.

In the end, Damon did what she truly needed. He stayed with her when she needed a friend. Thea has learned who her true friends are.

Playing competitive sports is all about learning lessons that Damon and Coach Marcus learned.

Bringston played another team in the HBCU showcase, and their coaches and players had a past with Marcus and Damon. The pitcher wanted to take Damon down since he was one of Coach Shaw's recruits and n lost his ride to Bringston when Shaw was fired.

He and the other team took their aggression out in the game until Damon made one of his infamous speeches. Damon reminded both teams that they're under scrutiny and have to represent themselves well.

From the beginning of the series, Damon has evolved from a spoiled and entitled rich kid to the leading voice of reason for the team.

How long has Marcus been taking drugs again? He seemed to take more every time the story of his past came up.

When he learned that an article was being written about his old teammate Terry, he was concerned. Marcus doesn't want the whole truth to come out any more than Terry.

He has finally confessed it to Amara, but others like Coach Shaw throw his past in his face every two seconds.

Coach Marcus has worked hard to move beyond that, and everyone deserves a second chance.

That is how Simone and everyone felt about Amara resigning at Bringston.

Amara Patterson had inspired so many students there to speak their truths or feel like part of her family.

Unfortunately, Amara felt like a coward and a fraud because she shut down a story years ago to avoid jail time. Amara started young, wanting to speak the truth.

If she hadn't shut down that story, she might never have returned to teach at Bringston and inspired many more minds.

It's a fine line between helping others and doing what's best for yourself.

Both Amara and Marcus have skeletons in their closets. Hopefully, now that they've both been honest, they can work their way back to each other.

These two would do anything to help each other's career, so hopefully, there will be some headway with the news of who is sabotaging Amara.

How will Thea deal with her attempted rape? Will Amara stay at Bringston now that she knows who leaked the information?

Are Simone and Jordan headed towards a break-up? Chime in below in the comments.

