Dead Boy Detectives, Doom Patrol Spinoff, Nabs HBO Max Series Order

The story of the Dead Boy Detectives will be charted on HBO Max.

From Emmy® nominee Steve Yockey (The Flight Attendant), Doom Patrol’s Jeremy Carver, Berlanti Productions, and Warner Bros. Television, the streaming service has ordered an eight-part horror detective series born from DC’s The Sandman and Dead Boy Detectives comics.

"It’s a fresh take on a ghost story that explores loss, grief, and death through the lens of Edwin Payne and Charles Rowland, two dead British teenagers, and their very alive friend, Crystal Palace," the logline teases.

"So, it’s a lot like a vintage detective series — only darker and on acid.

Steve Yockey (The Flight Attendant, Supernatural, Doom Patrol) wrote the pilot episode of and serves as showrunner.

Yockey, Jeremy Carver (Doom Patrol, Supernatural), Greg Berlanti (You, The Flash), and Sarah Schechter (The Flight Attendant, You) are executive producers on the series.

Lee Toland Krieger (Superman & Lois, upcoming Green Lantern) directed the pilot episode and also served as an executive producer on the pilot alongside David Madden (Superman & Lois).

Based on characters created for DC by Neil Gaiman and Matt Wagner, the series is produced by Berlanti Productions in association with Warner Bros. Television. Yockey, Carver, Berlanti Productions, and Krieger are all under overall deals with WBTV.

The cast includes George Rexstrew and Jayden Revri (The Lodge) as Dead Boy Detectives Edwin Payne (Rexstrew) and Charles Rowland (Revri), as well as Kassius Nelson (Last Night in Soho, Hollyoaks) as Crystal Palace.

Additional series stars include Briana Cuoco (The Flight Attendant, Harley Quinn) as Jenny the Butcher, Ruth Connell (Supernatural) as the Night Nurse (reprising her role from the Dead Patrol episode of Doom Patrol), Yuyu Kitamura (The Expatriates) as Niko, and Jenn Lyon (Claws, Justified) as Esther.

Sarah Aubrey, Head of Original Content, HBO Max said: “We are excited to be expanding further into the DC Universe with Steve, Jeremy and the Berlanti team with this thrilling new spin on a detective series."

"We were fascinated by the world of the Dead Boy Detectives that Steve and Jeremy first introduced in ‘Doom Patrol,’ and cannot wait to follow the supernatural sleuths in the lurid mysteries to come.”

Steve Yockey adds: “I’ve been obsessed with this comic for a long time, so it’s a true passion project. And Jeremy, Berlanti Productions, DC, WBTV, HBO Max — they’re all encouraging me to run with every wild, bizarre, and unsettling choice."

"The result is going to be really dark fun.”

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.