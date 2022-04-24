Fear the Walking Dead Season 7 Episode 10 Review: Mourning Cloak

Charlie has always been one of the more polarizing characters on the series, but Fear the Walking Dead Season 7 Episode 10 was a change of pace.

Celebrating her 13th birthday was always going to be tough, but the series highlighted the fact that children need to grow up much faster thanks to the new world order.

She's been through a lot in such a short time, but we also need to remember that she was still a child when she killed Nick.

With the news of Madison's return, many thought she would get some revenge on Charlie for what she did to her son, but now that Charlie has radiation poisoning, I fully expect Madison to come to terms with the fact that she was a kid and that she doesn't have long to live anyway.

Then again, Alicia was affected by a radiation-filled zombie early on, Fear the Walking Dead Season 5, and let's just say the show has primarily sidestepped any sort of consequences.

Ali: What's Victor looking for out there?

Howard: That's between him and his Rangers. You'll join them when you're ready. Ali: And when's that gonna be?

Howard: When Victor says you are.

Ali: I just thought I'd be closer by now.

Permalink: I just thought I'd be closer by now.

Permalink: I just thought I'd be closer by now.

Alicia has been bitten by a zombie and lost her arm since, and despite some sort of virus, she still manages to lead her people.

It's a shame that Charlie was conflicted about which side to choose, and when you think about it, a tower with safety from the world outside sounds a whole lot safer than a submarine that could be letting in radiation.

It wouldn't have been a shocker for Charlie to embrace the evil side of life fully. It's par for the course on a show with people constantly fighting for survival.

Her connection to Ali seemed thrown in there just to raise the stakes, and while he was an intriguing character, the show's nasty habit of introducing a new character, only to kill them off by the episode's end struck again.

Ali: I'm ready.

Howard: I admire your ambition. I know Victor does, too. But everyone has got to start somewhere. To that end.

Ali: Another one?

Howard: No, this is not just any butterfly. This is the Mourning Cloak. Extremely rare. Live for about a year. And Victor has got the perfect spot for it on the shelf. All you've got to do is find one.

Permalink: No, this is not just any butterfly. This is the Mourning Cloak. Extremely rare. Live for...

Permalink: No, this is not just any butterfly. This is the Mourning Cloak. Extremely rare. Live for...

It happened on Fear the Walking Dead Season 7 Episode 9 -- one episode ago. It's happened countless times throughout the show's run, and, honestly, the showrunners are repeating themselves here.

If you watch Fear the Walking Dead online, you know there are endless opportunities for all of the characters on the show.

There are at least 10 characters who are sidelined for no other reason than the show doesn't know what to do with them.

Ali could have been a crucial player if Charlie somehow escaped the tower. I know Ali had strict orders to prove his worth to the tower, and my heart broke for Charlie when he locked her in the elevator with the zombies trying to kill her.

Charlie: John?

John: Howdy, Charlie.

Howard: You two know each other? We did for a spell. She was with us when we tried to stop Teddy.

Permalink: You two know each other? We did for a spell. She was with us when we tried to stop Teddy.

Permalink: You two know each other? We did for a spell. She was with us when we tried to stop Teddy.

There were obvious elements of horror throughout "Mourning Cloak," but there were also elements that made the hour feel like an episode of The Walking Dead: World Beyond.

If you watch The Walking Dead: World Beyond online, you know that show put the teens at the wheel, and it made for a show that didn't feel like it belonged in the same universe.

The butterflies were a nice touch, but, again, the entire scene felt like it was ripped out of a teen drama.

While the events of the episode were largely underwhelming, Alexa Nisenson turned in her best performance yet as this teenager who is trying to find her way in the world.

Howard killing Ali clearly had a profound effect on him because he clearly looked at the teenager as someone who could help usher in the next generation of the tower.

Ali was committed to the cause, but he got caught up with an outsider that derailed his path to be one of Strand's rangers.

June and John at the tower appear to be the only constant we have from episode to episode. They're everywhere, and I'm happy their differing viewers were explained as John building a connection to be in Strand's ear.

What shocked me the most, though, was June crying about Charlie's predicament. June was in the medical profession, and she clearly wanted to save as many lives as possible.

I don't know whether it was just shoddy writing or everything that's happened catching up to her, but yelling that she should have been there for Charlie didn't fit with what we watched play out on screen.

Unfortunately, the series is limping along,dipping in quality after the creative resurgence of Fear the Walking Dead Season 6.

June: What the hell was that about?

John: I had to say it, June.

June: Because you believe it?

John: Because I need him to believe I do. Why? There's only one way things are gonna change, and that's if I can get in Strand's ear. Anyone can listen to reason. They just need the right voice telling it to 'em. I thought it could be Howard. But now, it's gotta be me.

June: I thought I had Virginia's ear, too. This won't work, John.

John: It has to.

Permalink: It has to.

Permalink: It has to.

With Madison returning, it should shake up the dynamics and give us a more coherent story again, but the narrative structure also needs to return to the way it was before last season.

The anthology approach was cute for about half a season because it helped the show produce new episodes during COVID-19, but it's time to return to episodes with ALL of the characters involved.

It's becoming increasingly difficult to connect with them when we know that, aside from Morgan, June, and John, they will disappear for another bunch of episodes.

The series has proven repeatedly that it can tell compelling stories, but the execution is just not at the level anymore to show that the series is trying.

Hopefully, a new filming location for Fear the Walking Dead Season 8 marks a clean break for the show to get back to what makes it so great.

What are your thoughts on the state of the series?

Do you think Charlie will survive the season?

Hit the comments below.

Catch new episodes Sundays at 9 p.m. on AMC.

Mourning Cloak Review Editor Rating: 2.75 / 5.0 2.8 / 5.0

1

2

3

4

5 User Rating: 0.0 / 5.0

1

2

3

4

5

Unrated Unrated 2.75 / 5.0

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.