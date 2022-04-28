Fear the Walking Dead's Lennie James and Colman Domingo Answer: Can Their Characters Forgive Each Other?

Many of the characters have enemies on Fear the Walking Dead, but Victor Strand and Morgan Jones have quite literally thrown each other to the wolves.

Thankfully, they've both survived, and I got the chance to speak with Lennie James and Colman Domingo about where things are going on in the back half of Fear the Walking Dead Season 7.

While Strand and Morgan are very much against one another, James is not ruling out the possibility of forgiveness.

However, the star cautions that he'd be worried about what would have to happen first.

"What would have to happen before that for them to get to a point?"

"That slightly worries me because, you know, quite a thick line has been drawn kind of between them, but in this apocalypse, anything can happen."

James believes the ever-changing nature of the world the characters live in could ultimately put them back on the same side.

"It wouldn't surprise me if that happened."

Domingo agreed, noting that things happen very quickly in this nuclear wasteland.

"Like suddenly you're like, 'oh, they tried to kill me. Okay, cool. Let's work together,'" the star shares, before adding that human beings need accountability before there is a chance for forgiveness.

"And then there's a chance for forgiveness and redemption," Domingo added, saying that he believes the show is a metaphor for the steps people must take to earn forgiveness and redemption.

Domingo says that many of the characters on the show lack accountability and that the series is a great examination of humans.

If you watch Fear the Walking Dead online, you know the characters are all trying to pick sides in the upcoming war, and there's a good chance many will not make it out of the season alive.

However, the series also has the return of Kim Dickens as Madison on tap for the second half of the season.

What are your thoughts on whether these characters can forgive?

Hit the comments.

Catch new episodes of the series on Sundays at 9 p.m. on AMC.

19 Women on TV That Deserve Our Appreciation Start Gallery

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.