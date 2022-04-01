Feud Season 2 Sets Naomi Watts as Lead: What's the Premise?

Nearly five years after FEUD: Bette and Joan aired on FX, a new chapter in the franchise is moving ahead.

Deadline is reporting that Naomi Watts has landed the lead role on FEUD: Capote's Women.

The new series is an adaptation of Laurence Leamer's bestselling book Capote's Women: A True Story of Love, Betrayal, and a Swan Song for an Era.

The miniseries will take place in the 1970s and will feature Capote's 1984 death.

Truman was a famous author who had a crew of close females in his inner circle.

However, things came to a head in 1975 when he published a short story called La Côte Basque 1965 for Esquire.

The piece delved deep into the people in his inner circle's most private moments and secrets. There was even some murder thrown in for good measure.

While Capote changed the names of the people in the story, it was obvious it was more fact than fiction.

FEUD: the Battle of Bette and Joan aired in 2017 on FX, featuring an all-star cast consisting of Jessica Lange, Susan Sarandon, Judy Davis, Jackie Hoffman, Alfred Molina, Stanley Tucci, and Alison Wright.

It chronicled the well-documented rivalry between Hollywood actresses Joan Crawford and Bette Davis during and after their production of the movie What Ever Happened to Baby Jane?

It received critical acclaim, including 18 nominations at the 69th Primetime Emmy Awards.

Initially, a second season was planned to focus on Charles, Prince of Wales, and Diana, Princess of Wales.

However, the concept was later scrapped, and the series will return with Capote's Women.

Watts is a well-known actress who has several awards for her work on various projects.

No other cast details have been revealed, but we're sure it will be some more big names as production ramps up.

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.