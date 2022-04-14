Frank Langella Fired From Netflix's Fall of the House of Usher

Frank Langella, an oscar-nominated actor, has been ousted from one of Netflix's most promising new shows.

Deadline reports that the actor has been fired from The Fall of the House of Usher, the eight-episode limited series based on the works of Edgar Allan Poe.

The outlet claims that Langella, who was set as the lead, was let go following an investigation into conduct on the set.

He was not set to shoot scenes this week.

The new series is said to be around halfway through production. While the search for a new actor to take over Langella's role is underway, the series will continue to shoot the scenes not featuring the character of Roderick Usher.

Once a replacement actor is found, all of the scenes with Langella are set to be reshot, which will probably add a lot of time to the production process.

TMZ reported earlier this week that, according to a production source, the 84-year-old actor allegedly made a joke that was "sexual in nature."

The outlet further claims that "he touched the leg of a female costar."

“The Fall of the House of Usher” is a short story written by Poe that was first published in 1839 and features themes of madness, family, isolation, and identity.

The star-studded cast for the limited series also includes Carla Gugino, Mary McDonnell, Carl Lumbly, and Mark Hamill.

The series comes from The Haunting of Hill House co-creator Mike Flanagan, who has several projects in the works at Netflix via a lucrative overall deal.

As with all projects from Flanagan, details are being kept under wraps until nearer the premiere date.

Langella became a huge star following his work as Dracula in 1979 and has maintained a steady career on the big screen and the small screen.

More recently, he had a widely praised role on The Trial of the Chicago 7.

