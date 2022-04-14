Frank Langella Fired From Netflix's Fall of the House of Usher

at .

Frank Langella, an oscar-nominated actor, has been ousted from one of Netflix's most promising new shows.

Deadline reports that the actor has been fired from The Fall of the House of Usher, the eight-episode limited series based on the works of Edgar Allan Poe.

The outlet claims that Langella, who was set as the lead, was let go following an investigation into conduct on the set.

Actor Frank Langella onstage at the Center Theatre Group 50th Anniversary Celebration

He was not set to shoot scenes this week.

The new series is said to be around halfway through production. While the search for a new actor to take over Langella's role is underway, the series will continue to shoot the scenes not featuring the character of Roderick Usher.

Frank Langella attends the 2016 Tony Awards Meet The Nominees Press Junket

Once a replacement actor is found, all of the scenes with Langella are set to be reshot, which will probably add a lot of time to the production process.

TMZ reported earlier this week that, according to a production source, the 84-year-old actor allegedly made a joke that was "sexual in nature."

The outlet further claims that "he touched the leg of a female costar."

“The Fall of the House of Usher” is a short story written by Poe that was first published in 1839 and features themes of madness, family, isolation, and identity.

Actor Frank Langella attends Premiere Of Summit Entertainment's "Draft Day"

The star-studded cast for the limited series also includes Carla Gugino, Mary McDonnell, Carl Lumbly, and Mark Hamill.

The series comes from The Haunting of Hill House co-creator Mike Flanagan, who has several projects in the works at Netflix via a lucrative overall deal.

As with all projects from Flanagan, details are being kept under wraps until nearer the premiere date.

Actor Frank Langella attends the premiere of 'Robot and Frank'

Langella became a huge star following his work as Dracula in 1979 and has maintained a steady career on the big screen and the small screen.

More recently, he had a widely praised role on The Trial of the Chicago 7.

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.

Show Comments
Tags: ,

TV News

TV News Photos

On the Move - Snowpiercer
In the Hall - Wide - Snowpiercer
Face to Face - Snowpiercer
Till Looks Hopeful - Snowpiercer
Back Against The Wall - Snowpiercer
Thattaway - Snowpiercer

TV News Videos

Lovecraft Country Teaser: Risky Ride
Lovecraft Country Teaser: Risky Ride
Riverdale Season 4 Trailer: Is Jughead Dead?
Riverdale Season 4 Trailer: Is Jughead Dead?
The Good Doctor Season 3 Trailer: Who's Getting Married?
The Good Doctor Season 3 Trailer: Who's Getting Married?
  1. TV News
  2. Frank Langella Fired From Netflix's Fall of the House of Usher