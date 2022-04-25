Irma Vep: Alicia Vikander Drama Sets Summer Premiere at HBO

HBO is gearing up to welcome viewers to the world of Irma Vep.

Written and directed by Emmy(R) nominee Olivier Assayas (Carlos), starring Academy Award(R) winner Alicia Vikander (The Danish Girl) and produced in partnership with A24, IRMA VEP will debut MONDAY, JUNE 6 (9:00 - 10:00 p.m. ET/PT) on HBO and will be available to stream on HBO Max.

As for what the series will be about, here's the logline.

Mira (Alicia Vikander) is an American movie star disillusioned by her career and a recent breakup, who comes to France to star as "Irma Vep" in a remake of the French silent film classic, "Les Vampires."

Set against the backdrop of a lurid crime thriller, Mira struggles as the distinctions between herself and the character she plays begin to blur and merge. IRMA VEP reveals to us the uncertain ground that lies at the border of fiction and reality, artifice and authenticity, art and life.

The series will make its world premiere Festival De Cannes 2022 next month.

Irma Vep is loosely based on Assayas' 1996 movie of the same name.

The series also stars Vincent Macaigne as René Vidal, Jeanne Balibar as Zoe, Devon Ross as Regina, Lars Eidinger as Gottfried, Vincent Lacoste as Edmond Lagrange, Nora Hamzawi as Carla, and Adria Arjona as Laurie.

The cast also includes Carrie Brownstein as Zelda, Tom Sturridge as Eamonn, Byron Bowers as Herman, Fala Chen as Cynthia Keng, Hippolyte Girardot as Robert Danjou, Alex Descas as Gregory Desormeaux, and Antoine Reinartz as Jeremie.

Assayas and Vikander also serve as Executive Producers, alongside Sylvie Barthet, Daniel Delume, Ravi Nandan, Hallie Sekoff, Kevin Turen, Stuart Manashil, Sam Levinson, and Ashley Levinson.

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.