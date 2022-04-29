James Corden Addresses Late Late Show Departure: “The Hardest Decision I’ve Ever Had To Make”

The Late Late Show will look very different after next season.

James Corden announced Thursday he had signed on for one last season.

“I’ve some news of my own to share,” he began on Thursday's telecast.

“Seven and a half years ago, I started hosting this show. It has changed my life. I love it, I love all the people who work here."

"I am so proud of what we have achieved. It has been beyond my wildest, wildest dreams. So I’m happy to announce today I’ve signed a new contract to carry on.”

‘“That’s really only half the story,” he said.

“The other half is the sadder news. I’ve signed for one more year of the show, and this will be my last.”

The crowd was clearly taken by surprise and started booing, leading the star to say the following:

"Don't you dare."

“When I started this journey, it was always going to be just that — it was going to be a journey, an adventure,” Corden continued.

“I never saw it as my final destination, and I never want this show to overstay its welcome. I always want to love making it."

"I really think in a year from now that will be a good time to move on to see what else is out there."

"We all determined to make this the best year we have ever had. We are going to go out with a bang … they’ll be tears, so many tears, ’cause this has been the hardest decision I’ve ever had to make. I never took this for granted, ever.”

Corden has been the face of the series since March 2015.

It's unclear who will replace Corden... or if the series will even continue.

What are your thoughts on the big exit?

