James Corden Addresses Late Late Show Departure: “The Hardest Decision I’ve Ever Had To Make”

at .

The Late Late Show will look very different after next season.

James Corden announced Thursday he had signed on for one last season.

“I’ve some news of my own to share,” he began on Thursday's telecast.

James Corden Attends Oscar Party

“Seven and a half years ago, I started hosting this show. It has changed my life. I love it, I love all the people who work here."

"I am so proud of what we have achieved. It has been beyond my wildest, wildest dreams. So I’m happy to announce today I’ve signed a new contract to carry on.”

‘“That’s really only half the story,” he said.

“The other half is the sadder news. I’ve signed for one more year of the show, and this will be my last.”

James Corden Attends PA Event

The crowd was clearly taken by surprise and started booing, leading the star to say the following:

"Don't you dare."

“When I started this journey, it was always going to be just that — it was going to be a journey, an adventure,” Corden continued.

“I never saw it as my final destination, and I never want this show to overstay its welcome. I always want to love making it."

James Corden Attends MTV Awards

"I really think in a year from now that will be a good time to move on to see what else is out there."

"We all determined to make this the best year we have ever had. We are going to go out with a bang … they’ll be tears, so many tears, ’cause this has been the hardest decision I’ve ever had to make. I never took this for granted, ever.”

Corden has been the face of the series since March 2015.

It's unclear who will replace Corden... or if the series will even continue.

James Corden Attends Conference

What are your thoughts on the big exit?

Hit the comments below.

These Are The Current 'Ships That Invented Chemistry
Start Gallery

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.

Show Comments
Tags:

TV News

TV News Photos

Thattaway - Snowpiercer
On the Move - Snowpiercer
In the Hall - Wide - Snowpiercer
Face to Face - Snowpiercer
Till Looks Hopeful - Snowpiercer
Back Against The Wall - Snowpiercer

TV News Videos

Lovecraft Country Teaser: Risky Ride
Lovecraft Country Teaser: Risky Ride
Riverdale Season 4 Trailer: Is Jughead Dead?
Riverdale Season 4 Trailer: Is Jughead Dead?
The Good Doctor Season 3 Trailer: Who's Getting Married?
The Good Doctor Season 3 Trailer: Who's Getting Married?
  1. TV News
  2. James Corden Addresses Late Late Show Departure: “The Hardest Decision I’ve Ever Had To Make”