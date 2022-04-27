Jared Padalecki Shares Update On His Recovery After Serious Car Crash: “I’m So Lucky”

Jared Padalecki is on the mend.

The Supernatural and Walker star took to social media days after Jensen Ackles shared the news that he made a lucky escape from a car accident.

“Hey y’all! I want to thank everyone for the outpouring of love. I’m definitely on the mend and hoping to return to filming later this week,” he wrote on Twitter.

“I’m so lucky to have had the best care and be surrounded by people who love me. So grateful for everyone🙏#SPNFamily #WalkerFamily #AKF…”

Fans of Jared were left in shock when Ackles revealed during a Supernatural convention that his onetime co-star was "lucky to be alive."

"I miss my buddy," the Boys star said about Padalecki.

"He sends his love. I spoke with him yesterday. He's sad he can't be here."

"I don't know if you guys know what's going on.

"He was in a very bad car accident. He wasn't driving, he was in the passenger seat, and he's lucky to be alive."

"He's at home recovering which -- the fact that he's not in a hospital right now is blowing my mind because I saw the car," Ackles added.

The pair starred as brothers on Supernatural, and have remained close ever since the CW drama wrapped up its 15-season run in 2020.

Ackles explained that Padalecki "wasn't driving," and that "he was in the passenger seat."

Padalecki had previously said via social media that he would be unable to attend the event.

"Hey #SpnFamily!" Padalecki wrote.

"Sorry to miss y'all in NYC this weekend. Thank you and the #WalkerFamily for all the love and support. Can't wait to see y'all again."

Fans were quick to send their well-wishes to the star via social media.

Padalecki currently stars on Walker, the hit reboot of Walker, Texas Ranger.

The series was recently renewed for a third season, while an 1800s-set spinoff is in development.

We wish the actor a speedy recovery.

