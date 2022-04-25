Jared Padalecki Recovering After ‘Very Bad Car Accident’

Jared Padalecki was recently involved in a "very bad car accident."

The Supernatural and Walker star was absent from a fan convention this weekend, and Jensen Ackles shed light on the incident.

"I miss my buddy," Ackles said to fans on Sunday.

"[Padalecki] sends his love. I spoke with him yesterday. He’s sad he can’t be here."

"He was in a very bad car accident," Ackles added.

"He wasn’t driving. He was in the passenger seat, and he’s lucky to be alive," he elaborated.

"That airbag packs a punch. He’s like, 'I feel like I went 12 rounds with [Mike] Tyson.' But he is doing OK, and he’s moving around," Ackles said of his one-time co-star, which you can see in the video below.

God this is so scary so glad jensen said he is moving around at least this means he is okay :( pic.twitter.com/b502oxw6nw — vi (@samgirldean) April 24, 2022

"But yeah, [it was a] really, really bad car accident. Just keep him in your thoughts, send him some love if you get a chance on social and he’ll be back with us soon."

Padalecki revealed late last week that he would not be attending the convention.

"Hey #SpnFamily! Sorry to miss y’all in NYC [sic] this weekend," he said in a tweet.

"Thank you and the #WalkerFamily for all the love and support. Can’t wait to see y’all again. [prayer hands emoji, red heart emoji]."

Padalecki starred in all 15 seasons of Supernatural.

The series wrapped up its run in November 2020 on The CW, but the actor is still a part of the network's schedule, thanks to his starring role on the Walker reboot.

It draws strong ratings for the network and an 1800s-set spinoff is in the works.

Ackles and Padalecki recently reunited on Walker, while the former is prepping a Supernatural prequel for The CW called The Winchesters.

The series is set to follow Mary and John Winchester before Sam and Dean were born.

Fans lit up social media with well-wishes for Padalecki after news broke of the accident.

We wish Jared a speedy recovery.

