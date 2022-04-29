Joey King Joins Holocaust Limited Series We Were the Lucky Ones at Hulu

Joey King is returning to Hulu.

The star has joined We Were the Lucky Ones, a limited series based on Georgia Hunter's novel about a Jewish family separated at the beginning of WWII.

The project will be executive produced and written by Erica Lipez (Julia, The Morning Show) and directed and executive produced by Thomas Kail (Fosse/Verdon).

Hunter is on board to EP alongside Jennifer Todd.

“I’ll never forget the day, at fifteen years old, I learned that I came from a family of Holocaust survivors,” said Hunter in a statement.

“It was a discovery that changed my life, inspiring a decade-long journey to unearth and record my family’s story."

"When We Were the Lucky Ones landed in my dear friend Tommy Kail’s hands, I knew it had found its home."

"I couldn’t be more excited to partner with him, with our incredible show runner, Erica Lipez, and with the amazing teams at Old 320, 20th and Hulu as we bring the story of my ancestors—and through it, the story of the Holocaust—to the screen.”

“Georgia and I have been friends for twenty-five years and I am deeply proud to be part of the team working to share her family’s remarkable story,” Kail added in a statement.

“Erica and I did a play together ten years ago and I knew this project had to be our second collaboration."

"Georgia’s love for her family bursts off the page and her vivid writing puts you right next to them at every moment: we’ll aim to honor these efforts on screen."

"Since late 2018 we have given our all to this adaptation and we are thrilled to have the chance to partner with 20th and Hulu to bring it to television audiences all over the world.”

King previously starred on The Act for Hulu, and is also well-known for her work on Fargo, The Kissing Booth franchise, and Independence Day: Resurgence.

Further casting details for We Were the Lucky Ones will be revealed at a later date.

