Living With the Walking Dead Exhibition to Launch This Summer in New York City

The Walking Dead may be ending, but there's an exciting exhibition in the cards.

Museum of the Moving Image (MoMI) and AMC Networks are partnering to present Living with The Walking Dead, a major exhibition devoted to the groundbreaking series The Walking Dead.

Opening on June 25, 2022, at the Museum in Astoria, Queens, the exhibition will explore key aspects of the show’s origins, production, and impact.

The exhibition will be accompanied by multiple screening series and other public events over a six-month span, closing on January 1, 2023.

“It’s wonderful to be once again partnering with AMC Networks, this time to present an exhibition devoted to the long-running original series The Walking Dead,” said Carl Goodman, MoMI Executive Director.

“More than just a television show, it is a cultural phenomenon that is adored by legions of fans, who celebrate the innovative, engaging, and immersive world that its makers have built, and for its diverse cast of characters."

"The exhibition will bleed outward from our temporary exhibitions gallery and into our theaters, classrooms, and other public spaces.”

"Over 11 seasons and 177 episodes, The Walking Dead has built a vibrant and massive global fan following, becoming one of the most beloved franchises in television,” said Dan McDermott, President of Entertainment and AMC Studios for AMC Networks.

"We’re delighted to work with MoMI on an exhibition and lineup of events to commemorate this beloved series’ historic run, the immensely talented creative team, cast, and crew who brought it to life, and give this incredible fanbase a new and exciting way to experience their favorite show.”

The exhibition Living with The Walking Dead, in the Museum’s third-floor changing exhibitions gallery, will probe the issues at the heart of the series: the related threats of the murderous undead and the collapse of the social order.

It will explore the cinematic and literary antecedents of The Walking Dead, including its origin in Robert Kirkman’s comic book series, and present the unique innovations that the AMC Networks series has contributed, with its wide- ranging story of survival, diverse cast of characters, and devoted legion of fans.

The exhibition will include original costumes and props, concept art, storyboards, scripts, and a wealth of prosthetic makeup material.

Created by Special Effects Makeup Supervisor and Executive Producer Greg Nicotero and his team at the award-winning KNB EFX studios, the special effects makeup transformed legions of cast members into vividly realized undead walkers, largely using practical effects.

The Walking Dead hit the air on Halloween night in 2010 as the #1 cable series launch of all time and is the most-watched series in cable history, according to the press release.

It was the first cable series to become the #1 show in all of television, including broadcast, a rank it held for five consecutive years.

The Walking Dead universe consists of Talking Dead, Fear the Walking Dead, The Walking Dead: World Beyond, Isle of the Dead, an untitled Carol and Daryl spinoff, and the forthcoming episodic anthology series Tales of the Walking Dead.

The final season of The Walking Dead is set to return in the fall with the last-ever episodes.

What are your thoughts on the exhibition?

Will you attend?

Hit the comments below.

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.