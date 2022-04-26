Naomi Season 1 Episode 10 Review: Fallout

They're really putting poor Naomi through the wringer.

It's like she can't catch a break at this point, and every time she thinks she has a handle on her life, a new curveball comes her way, and she struggles to get out of the way.

Naomi Season 1 Episode 10 was appropriately titled 'Fallout,' as it dealt with the fallout from the secret of all secrets; Greg and Jennifer are also from Earth-29.

Greg and Jennifer began Naomi Season 1 as extremely shady individuals, and then once we got to know them better, it seemed to make more sense why they weren't completely truthful with Naomi. But this new information puts them firmly back in the shady column, even if you can argue that they have their reasons.

The McDuffies are parents first and foremost. And being a parent means protecting your children and putting their needs before your own as you help them grow and mature into adulthood.

There is no manual for being the perfect parent because none of us are the same. What works with one child won't work with another. And that's to say nothing of the different environments we're born into, which also considerably influences the way we're raised.

Do I believe Greg and Jennifer have always sought to protect Naomi? Yes. Do I think they went about it in the entirely wrong way? Also, yes.

The second Naomi got her powers was the second Greg and Jennifer should have sat her down and explained everything to her. So many things could have been different if Naomi better understood where she came from and all the events that led up to that moment her entire life changed.

Whether or not they believe Naomi's destiny is to save Earth-29, Greg and Jennifer have watched their daughter struggle for weeks to understand and make sense of her new reality.

They knew how desperately Naomi yearned for answers, and they've been sitting on some of the answers seemingly because they can.

Look, no one wants Naomi to get hurt. It's crystal clear that both her parents, Dee, Zumbado, and hell, even Akira right now, don't want to see Naomi in danger. But the danger is coming, and Naomi has always needed all the facts.

To be frank, nothing any of these adults has done has helped Naomi much. She's a kid, sure, but she's a kid that possesses abilities, unlike anything they've ever seen. Once those powers manifested themselves, it was only a matter of time before there was a threat looking to eliminate them.

With both the military looming and threats from their original planet invading this Earth, Greg and Jennifer had to realize that things were slipping from their control.

Naomi does what she does best here and tries to solve things independently, which means putting herself into dangerous situations.

And while it's frustrating to see her naivety come out in full force when she ventures to that outpost with nary a plan in place, you can't blame her at this point for some of the things she does because no one tells her anything!

Her life is just a series of half-truths, with the people she thinks she can trust only telling her what they believe she needs to know at any given time and not the full scope of the information she needs to help her navigate her life.

It was never Zumbado's place to out Greg and Jennifer to Naomi. It's wild to think where we started with Zumbado, and now we're at a place where the man is vowing to protect her and everyone she loves, no matter what that means for him.

Akira: You were right. Naomi is special. I understand that now. But that doesn't mean she's ready.

Zumbado: Is anyone truly ever ready?

Akira: Does she know what's coming?

Zumbado: Some. But not all.

Akira: The fate of an entire planet would be too much for anyone to bear, but especially for a sixteen-year-old girl.

Zumbado: She's stronger than you think, Akira.

Akira: It's not a question of strength. Brutus believes her to be a threat to his very existence. He will not stop until he's killed her.

Zumbado: We won't let that happen. Permalink: We won't let that happen.

Permalink: We won't let that happen.

Akira is a bit of an enigma, though I believe that she wants to protect Naomi now. Brutus better live up to the hype because they make him seem like the bad guy of all bad guys!

Mac comes out of nowhere to recruit Akira, but it doesn't work, and her pitch leaves a lot to be desired. What's even in it for Akira to help them? Being on the "winning" team of a war that hasn't even started yet?

I do not doubt that Brutus will prove to be a formidable opponent, but right now, all we know for sure is that Naomi is getting stronger every single day. She's assembling her own army behind her that will do everything in their power to make sure she comes out on top.

This hour primarily focused on Naomi and everything Greg and Jennifer, but two minor subplots were interesting.

Annabelle continues to be the #1 BFF, as she's always trying to be there for Naomi in any way she can. Jennifer puts her in a tough spot when she implores her to speak to Naomi on her behalf, but what I love most about this plot is that when she's confused and needs help, she turns to Dee for assistance.

Dee has slowly come out of his shell throughout the season, and while he's always been a man of few words, every word he does speak has a purpose. He reminds Annabelle that what she's doing is enough and that she's an amazing friend to Naomi.

It's not like she needed the extra boost per see, but it doesn't hurt to hear that your best is good enough.

The other plot involves Naomi and Lourdes, who hit a rough patch when Naomi rebuffs Lourdes's kiss while the two are enjoying themselves at a party.

Naomi means well, but it's in these times that you remember how young she is. She's not knowingly trying to hurt Lourdes, but she is definitely giving her a few mixed signals. The two are friends, and they get along well, but we rarely see them together without Naomi getting a ride from her.

Friendship is a two-way street.

Being in relationship limbo with Nathan also has Naomi acting out a bit, but I'm confident she and Lourdes will make up in due time. Though they'll both have to be honest with what they want from one another and if that will be enough for them.

Extra, Extra

Naomi definitely needed to go home, but good on her for putting up that boundary with her parents and good for them respecting it. Yes, she's a child, but they've lied so much that they have to make sure she's in the right headspace to receive their message if they want her to listen.

Nathan wasn't in this hour, and I missed his presence! After Annabelle, he's the most interesting of the Scooby Gang.

How did Lourdes not see Akira outside that outpost with a ball of fire in her hand?

I appreciate Zumbado distinguishing between withholding information and outright lying because they aren't the same thing.

Akira making a note of Zumbado's wardrobe, even if she prefers his Earth-29 fits better, was a nice moment. The man is truly an impeccable dresser on any Earth.

Why was the Principal at the comic book store in the middle of the school day?

I have this sad feeling we will lose someone in the inevitable fight to defeat Brutus. And I'm not at all ready to speak who I think that will be into the universe.

We are quickly approaching the end of the season! This means it's about time to start predicting where things may need this season!

When will Brutus make his long-anticipated arrival?

Do you understand where Greg and Jennifer were coming from?

Do you trust Akira?

Drop your thoughts below, and remember to watch Naomi online via TV Fanatic anytime!

Fallout Review Editor Rating: 4.0 / 5.0 4.0 / 5.0

1

2

3

4

5 User Rating: 5.0 / 5.0

1

2

3

4

5

Rating: 5.0 / 5.0 ( 1 Vote) 4.0 / 5.0

Whitney Evans is a staff writer for TV Fanatic. Follow her on Twitter.