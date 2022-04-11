Percy Jackson: Walker Scobell to Headline Disney+ Series

The Percy Jackson TV series is moving ahead at Dinsey+.

The streaming service confirmed Monday that Walker Scobell (The Adam Project) has been cast in the titular role in Disney+'s fantastical live action series, according to Variety.

The epic adventure is based on - and closely aligned with - Disney Hyperion's best-selling book series by award-winning author Rick Riordan.

The series is produced by 20th Television, a part of Disney Television Studios, and will go into production this summer.

The TV adaptation "tells the fantastical story of a 12-year-old modern demigod, Percy Jackson, who's just coming to terms with his newfound supernatural powers when the sky god Zeus accuses him of stealing his master lightning bolt," according to the logline.

"Now Percy must trek across America to find it and restore order to Olympus."

"Percy Jackson is a smart and compassionate kid with a sharp sense of humor. He's always seen himself as an outsider, in no small part because of how the world sees his ADHD and dyslexia."

He's impulsive and rambunctious and is quick to anger when things seem unfair to him. But beneath his cynicism is an affectionate son and loyal friend who just wants to do right by those he cares about.!

"If only he could find a place where he fits in."

Riordan and Jon Steinberg will serve as writers of the pilot episode, and James Bobin will direct.

Steinberg will oversee the series with his producing partner Dan Shotz. Steinberg and Shotz serve as executive producers alongside Bobin, Riordan, Rebecca Riordan, Bert Salke, Monica Owusu-Breen, Jim Rowe and The Gotham Group's Ellen Goldsmith-Vein, Jeremy Bell and D.J. Goldberg.

Scobell succeeds Logan Lerman, who portrayed the demigod in a pair of feature-length adaptations: 2010’s Percy Jackson and the Olympians: The Lightning Thief and 2013’s Percy Jackson: Sea of Monsters.

What are your thoughts on the casting news?

Hit the comments below.

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.