Raising Dion Canceled at Netflix After Two Seasons

Netflix is saying goodbye to another hit series, and this one will not be getting a resolution.

Sammi Haney took to social media on Tuesday to reveal that Raising Dion has been canceled after two seasons.

“Sad to say that Raising Dion is cancelled,” the star wrote on Instagram.

“Thank you for all of the amazing support we got from all of our wonderful fans."

"Season 2 was a success, equal to Season 1, even if just looking at how many people watched all of it and wanted a season 3!”

Raising Dion follows the story of a woman named Nicole (Alisha Wainwright), who raises her son Dion (newcomer Ja’Siah Young) after the death of her husband, Mark (Michael B. Jordan).

The normal dramas of raising a son as a single mom are amplified when Dion starts to manifest several mysterious, superhero-like abilities.

Nicole must now keep her son’s gifts secret with the help of Mark’s best friend Pat (Jason Ritter), and protect Dion from antagonists out to exploit him while figuring out the origin of his abilities.

The series launched on Netflix back in 2019, but the second season was postponed due to the pandemic.

It finally launched in February, but sadly, there will be no third season.

Netflix has been known to cancel series early into their runs if it doesn't deem them to be successful enough to sustain.

The streamer released its figures for the first quarter of the year last week, revealing that it had lost 200,000 subscribers worldwide.

Another 2 million are expected to depart the streamer by the close of this quarter, and Netflix is said to be looking at ways to maximize revenue per subscriber.

A password-sharing crackdown is being trialed in certain countries, with users being given the opportunity to add out-of-home streamers for a fee.

Additionally, it is said that an ad-supported plan is in the works.

More cancellations are expected as the service is expected to tighten its spending.

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.