Snowfall to End With Season 6 on FX

Snowfall is closing in on its endgame at FX.

The cabler on Tuesday confirmed the hit drama would return for a sixth -- and final -- season.

News of the renewal comes as the fifth season is airing.

Snowfall Season 5 is set to conclude on April 20.

The hit drama was co-created by the late John Singleton, Eric Amadio, and Dave Andron, and chronicles how crack cocaine became a key part of the drug trade in the 1980s, focusing on a young dealer (Damson Idris) in South Los Angeles.

“I couldn’t imagine telling this story anywhere but at FX,” said star/producer Idris in a statement.

“I’m incredibly proud of the history we have all made. Especially the impact Snowfall has had on the culture."

"Very rarely does a TV show get to the sixth season mark and saying goodbye to Franklin Saint will be heartbreaking."

"But the family and relationships I’ve made on this journey will last a lifetime. I know John Singleton is looking down smiling proud.”

“FX first partnered with legendary writer/director John Singleton and the rest of the creative team six years ago to pursue their vision for an ambitious, powerful drama about the explosion of the crack epidemic of the early 80s,” Nick Grad, FX’s president of original programming added.

“Today, as the fifth season of Snowfall reaches new heights of acclaim and viewership, there is no question that this series has become an FX classic drama."

"We are thrilled to order a sixth season that will enable Dave Andron, Walter Mosley, and the rest of the producers to bring Snowfall to a climatic finale showcasing the brilliance of everyone involved, from the stellar cast led by Damson Idris, to the writers, directors, artists and crew.”

The fifth season is set in 1986, and focuses on Franklin Saint (Idris) and his family becoming rich beyond their dreams.

As they are on the verge of having everything they’ve ever wanted, the ground starts to fall out from under them as crack becomes a national story and target of law enforcement.

What are your thoughts on the renewal?

Hit the comments below.

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.