Star Trek: Strange New Worlds Trailer Is Out of This World

A new series set in the Star Trek universe takes flight in a month.

To celebrate, Paramount+ unveiled the official trailer for Star Trek: Strange New Worlds on Sunday.

The new series will premiere exclusively on Paramount+ in the U.S., Latin America, Australia, and the Nordics on Thursday, May 5.

Following the premiere, new episodes of the 10-episode-long season will be available to stream weekly on Thursdays in the U.S.

The new show is based on the years Captain Christopher Pike manned the helm of the U.S.S. Enterprise.

It features fan favorites from Star Trek: Discovery:

- Anson Mount as Captain Christopher Pike

- Rebecca Romijn as Number One

- Ethan Peck as Science Officer Spock

The series also stars Jess Bush as Nurse Christine Chapel, Christina Chong as La'an Noonien-Singh, Celia Rose Gooding as Cadet Nyota Uhura, Melissa Navia as Lt. Erica Ortegas, Babs Olusanmokun as Dr. M'Benga, and Bruce Horak as Hemmer.

The series premiere was written by Akiva Goldsman with the story by Akiva Goldsman, Alex Kurtzman and Jenny Lumet.

Goldsman and Henry Alonso Myers serve as co-showrunners, with Goldsman directing the premiere episode.

Goldsman, Kurtzman and Lumet serve as executive producers in addition to Alonso Myers, Heather Kadin, Frank Siracusa, John Weber, Rod Roddenberry, Trevor Roth and Aaron Baiers. The series is produced by CBS Studios, Secret Hideout and Roddenberry Entertainment.

The series joins an already impressive Star Trek slate on Paramount+, which already includes Star Trek Discovery, Star Trek Picard, Star Trek Lower Decks, and more.

Strange New Worlds is expected to be a huge hit, and had already snagged a second season renewal.

The streamer also confirmed that Paul Welsey would be playing Captain Kirk on the second season.

“Paul is an accomplished actor, an astonishing presence and a welcome key addition to the show,” executive producer Alex Kurtzman and showrunners/EPs Akiva Goldsman and Henry Alonso Myers said in a joint statement.

“Like all of us, he is a life-long Star Trek fan, and we are excited by his interpretation of this iconic role.”

