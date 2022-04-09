S.W.A.T. Renewed for Season 6: Which Shows Are Still on the Bubble at CBS?

The fate of another CBS bubble drama has been confirmed.

S.W.A.T. has been renewed for Season 6, according to series star Shemar Moore, who posted about the pickup on social media.

"Aaaayyeeeee!!!! Homies, Fans, n Baby Girls," the Tweet reads.

"You heard it here first!!!! @swatcbs is renewed for SEASON 6"

"Another year of Kicking Ass coming your way 🔥🔥🔥 … ROLL SWAT BABY 💯"

CBS later confirmed the news on the show's own Twitter account.

S.W.A.T. Season 5 is currently averaging 6.6 million viewers and a 0.8 rating among adults 18-49 with live + 7 factored in.

S.W.A.T. is the only CBS scripted series to rise in the ratings this season, up 40% in total viewers and almost 12% in the demo.

In today's TV climate, steady is the new up, so the fact that the show has flourished despite multiple timeslots proves there are many fans.

S.W.A.T. joins NCIS, NCIS: Los Angeles, NCIS: Hawai’i, Bob Hearts Abishola, The Neighborhood, Young Sheldon, Ghosts, and CSI: Vegas that CBS has picked up for the 2022-23 TV season.

Plenty of shows on the network are still awaiting decisions from the Eye network about next season.

FBI, FBI: Most Wanted, FBI: International, and The Equalizer are thought to be sure-fire renewals, but it seems CBS has been staggering the renewals this season.

Blue Bloods, Magnum P.I., B Positive, and United States of Al are all on the bubble for a pickup.

Freshman entry, Good Sam, would need a miracle to return. It is currently one of the lowest-rated scripted shows on the big four.

CBS has many exciting pilots, so it's possible some of the above decisions could be delayed until the network gets the chance to decide which of the pilots will be getting a formal pickup.

S.W.A.T. continues Sunday at 10 p.m. with the 100th episode.

"When body cam footage left at a local news station seems to show Hondo shooting two police officers, he is forced to go on the run while the team works to clear his name," the logline reads.

What are your thoughts on the renewal?

Which bubble shows do you think need to come back?

Hit the comments below.

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.