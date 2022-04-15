Watch Law & Order Online: Season 21 Episode 6

Did Dixon manage to confront the past?

A young man's overdose on Law & Order Season 21 Episode 6 forced Dixon to reopen a cold case.

Meanwhile, Price and Maroun risked putting a witness in harm's way to expose their suspect and reveal the monster underneath.

Elsewhere, McCoy had a decision to make about the future of one of the lawyers.

Mama always said if you see something in the street, leave it alone.

Bernard

Dixon: What's going on?
Suspect #1: None of your business.
[Dixon pulls out her badge] Dixon: Actually, I have all sorts of reasons that it is my business.
[Suspects start walking away.]
Dixon: Stop.
Suspect #1: You have no right to tell us what to do.
Dixon: Actually, I do. Now stop walking or I'll arrest you.
Suspect #1: For what?
Dixon: For being a punk. And I'll arrest you for being an accomplice. You think you're so tough, picking on someone who's down on his luck. Pick on me instead.

