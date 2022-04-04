Watch The Walking Dead Online: Season 11 Episode 15

Did Lance find out the truth about what happened at Riverbend?

On The Walking Dead Season 11 Episode 15, an army of Commonwealth soldiers marched to the Hilltop.

Lance Schemes - The Walking Dead Season 11 Episode 14

However, Daryl was adamant about not making this situation bigger than it was.

Meanwhile, Ezekiel tried to make some changes at the Commonwealth as everyone else worried about the changes.

Watch The Walking Dead Season 11 Episode 15 Online

The Walking Dead Season 11 Episode 15 Quotes

Lance: Hey. Hershel, right? I'm Lance. Don't know if you remember me. I've heard you've had a pretty exciting life, young man. Taken any exciting trips lately? How about your mom? The last thing I want, Hershel, is for something to happen here, especially to your mom. So I'm gonna need your help. If I can get the truth, I can fix things. That's what I do. But I can't keep people safe if they keep secrets. So I want you to think really hard here. Is there anything you want to tell me?
Hershel: I should probably go get my mom.
Lance: Hey, hold on a second. You're a good kid... brave. And the thing about good kids is... they deserve presents. It's funny. I found this hat all the way back where the bad things happened. Be a shame for a-a nice hat like this to go to waste. [Lance puts the hat on Hershel's head] Huh! I'll be damned. Perfect fit. What are the odds?

Lance: Wait! Hold your fire! We're here to talk. We've come a long way to find you. You were not easy to track down. But since you've caused me more than a handful of trouble, the least you can do is hear what I have to say before you kill us.
Leah: Talk fast.
Lance: My name is Lance Hornsby. And I'm here to offer you a job.

The Walking Dead Season 11 Episode 15

