Watch The Walking Dead Online: Season 11 Episode 15

Did Lance find out the truth about what happened at Riverbend?

On The Walking Dead Season 11 Episode 15, an army of Commonwealth soldiers marched to the Hilltop.

However, Daryl was adamant about not making this situation bigger than it was.

Meanwhile, Ezekiel tried to make some changes at the Commonwealth as everyone else worried about the changes.

