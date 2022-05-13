A Million Little Things, Big Sky Among 10 Renewals at ABC

ABC has confirmed the fate of the remainder of its shows, and it's a good season to be a bubble show on the network.

On the scripted front, the Alphabet Network has renewed Big Sky (for Season 3), A Million Little Things (for Season 5), The Conners (for Season 5), Home Economics (for Season 3), and The Wonder Years (for Season 2).

Earlier on Friday, renewals for The Bachelor (for Season 27), America’s Funniest Home Videos (Season 33), Celebrity Wheel of Fortune (Season 3), (American Idol (Season 6), and Shark Tank (Season 14) dropped.

The news completes ABC's renewals and cancellations for the season, and there are some shockers.

Early reports suggested that it could come down to Big Sky vs. A Million Little Things for one of the few drama slots remaining on the network.

Big Sky Season 2 averages 2.6 million viewers and a 0.3 rating among adults 18-49, but the show is a heavy hitter in delayed viewing.

With a week of DVR factored in, it surges to 5.8 million viewers and a 0.7 rating.

The crime drama, starring Katheryn Winnick and Kylie Bunbury, is set to wrap its season next week.

Meanwhile, A Million Little Things averages 1.9 million viewers and a 0.26 rating, coming in behind the canceled Queens.

Like Big Sky, the series boasts strong growth in delayed viewing, surging to 4.1 million viewers and a 0.7 rating in live + 7.

It's unclear whether the renewal is for a final season, but we should get more clarity at the network's upfronts presentation next week.

The Conners is averaging 4.8 million viewers and a 0.8 rating with live + 7, so its future was never in question.

Home Economics averages 2.9 million viewers and a 0.5 rating with live + 7, a soft result, but the show clearly has internal support at ABC.

The Wonder Years, which recently dismissed Fred Savage, is averaging 3 million viewers and a 0.6 rating with live + 7.

The 10 shows join previous ABC renewals Grey's Anatomy, Station 19, Abbott Elementary, The Goldbergs, The Good Doctor, and The Rookie.

The network previously canceled Promised Land alongside Queens.

ABC has been known in the past for canceling the bulk of its bubble shows, so this is a nice change of pace for fans, especially after CW canceled the majority of its bubble dramas this week.

We don't know how ABC will roll out its fall schedule, but we'll have more clarity next week.

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.