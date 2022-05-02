Bel-Air Crowned Peacock's Most-Streamed Original Series

Bel-Air has struck a chord with Peacock viewers.

Peacock’s critically-acclaimed drama series Bel-Air has shattered every Peacock record for new subscribers, usage, and upgrades, and has been crowned as the platform’s most-streamed original series reaching 8 million accounts to date.

The series premiered with three episodes on February 13, 2022 (Super Bowl Sunday) with new episodes released weekly on Thursdays and will return next year in 2023 with the original two-season order.

“We’re elated at the positive response to Bel-Air and that this passionate audience quickly solidified the series into the cultural zeitgeist,” said Susan Rovner, Chairman, Entertainment Content, NBCUniversal Television and Streaming.

“Week after week Bel-Air captivated audiences with buzzy cliffhangers and stunning ensemble performances, led by the unmatched Jabari Banks. We can’t wait for what’s in store for season two.”

“The incredible performance of Bel-Airreally demonstrates the power of culture-defining content,” said Kelly Campbell, President, Peacock.

“Bel-Airis our most-streamed Peacock Original series and the third biggest title on the platform, breaking records for customer acquisition, viewership, and upgrades."

"We strategically launched the series in February amid two of the biggest sporting events, the Olympics and Super Bowl, making Bel-Aira cornerstone of our most-streamed month in Peacock history."

"We couldn't be more excited to dive deeper into this story next season."

“We see a lot of reboots in today’s television landscape, and yet there’s something undeniably singular, relevant and contemporary about this take on a beloved fan-favorite,” said Pearlena Igbokwe, Chairman, Universal Studio Group.

"We knew Bel-Air would push the boundaries of possibility for IP adaptation, and we're thrilled to celebrate its success with Peacock.”

Set in modern-day America, Peacock’s new one-hour drama series Bel-Air imagines the beloved sitcom The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air through a new, dramatic take on Will’s complicated journey from the streets of West Philadelphia to the gated mansions of Bel-Air.

As these two worlds collide, Will reckons with the power of second chances while navigating the conflicts, emotions, and biases of a world far different from the only one he’s ever known.

Inspired by pilot director and executive producer Morgan Cooper’s viral trailer that reimagined the iconic, culture-defining ‘90s sitcom, Bel-Airtakes a fresh and raw approach to this world of swagger, style, and aspiration, while exploring Will’s complex journey through a current lens.

The new series features an ensemble cast that introduces Jabari Banks as Will and a creative team that includes Cooper, and co-showrunners and executive producers TJ Brady and Rasheed Newson.

Bel-Air is produced by Universal Television, a division of Universal Studio Group, and Westbrook Studios.

