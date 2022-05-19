Daredevil Series in the Works at Disney+

The prayers of Daredevil fans around the globe could be answered.

Variety reported Thursday that a Daredevil series is in the works at Disney+.

Matt Corman and Chris Ord are on board to write, and exec produce the series.

No details have been revealed about the cast, and without confirmation, all we can do is speculate.

Despite Netflix canceling Daredevil after four seasons, stars of the show have popped up in other MCU projects.

Once again played by Charlie Cox, Matt Murdock resurfaced on Spider-Man No Way Home, which premiered in 2021.

Vincent D'Onofrio also showed up in the Hawkeye series in late 2021 on Disney+.

In recent months, there have been rumblings that characters from Daredevil could appear in other MCU-related series, including She-Hulk: Attorney at Law.

Bringing Matt into that universe would work because both shows feature the protagonist as a lawyer, in addition to a superhero.

Then again, many characters from Daredevil would work on that show.

It's hard to imagine Disney+ recasting and rebooting the character, especially if he's been in recent works.

The news of the potential revival means that Disney+ is at least open to bringing back some of the series that Netflix canceled.

Luke Cage, The Punisher, Jessica Jones, Iron Fist, and The Defenders were all canceled alongside Daredevil, leaving plenty of plots left dangling.

A strict part of the contracts for all shows meant they couldn't be brought back for several years after their cancellations.

Recently, they all left Netflix behind for Disney+, giving hope that the characters could return on a more permanent basis.

Elden Henson, Deborah Ann Woll, and Rosario Dawson also starred on Daredevil when it aired on Netflix.

What are your thoughts on a new series being in the works?

Do you think it should include the cast of the Netflix show?

Hit the comments.

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.