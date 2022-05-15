Doctor Who: David Tennant and Catherine Set to Return

The next season of Doctor Who is already shaping up to be a winner.

The BBC announced Sunday that David Tennant and Catherine Tate have closed deals to return during the sci-fi drama's next season.

Tennant first appeared as the 10th Time Lord in 2005, with his final episode airing in 2010.

Tate played the Doctor's companion, Donna Noble, during the fourth season of the series.

"They're back! And it looks impossible - first, we announce a new Doctor, and then an old Doctor, along with the wonderful Donna, what on earth is happening?" returning showrunner Russell T. Davies shared in a statement.

"Maybe this is a missing story. Or a parallel world. Or a dream, or a trick, or a flashback."

"The only thing I can confirm is that it’s going to be spectacular, as two of our greatest stars reunite for the battle of a lifetime.”

News of the big returns comes just a week after it was revealed that Sex Education star Ncuti Gatwa had landed the role of the Time Lord in the next season, replacing Jodie Whittaker.

“There aren’t quite the words to describe how I’m feeling,” the actor said in a statement.

“A mix of deeply honored, beyond excited and of course a little bit scared."

"This role and show means so much to so many around the world, including myself, and each one of my incredibly talented predecessors has handled that unique responsibility and privilege with the utmost care."

"I will endeavor my upmost to do the same… Unlike the Doctor, I may only have one heart, but I am giving it all to this show.”

"The future is here and it’s Ncuti!” showrunner Russell T Davies said of Ncuti's casting.

“Sometimes talent walks through the door and it’s so bright and bold and brilliant, I just stand back in awe and thank my lucky stars."

"Ncuti dazzled us, seized hold of the Doctor and owned those TARDIS keys in seconds… I’m sure you’re dying to know more, but we’re rationing ourselves for now, with the wonderful Jodie’s epic finale yet to come."

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.