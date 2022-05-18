Grey's Anatomy Round Table: Is Nick the Key to Saving the Residency Program?

Jo finally told Link the truth about her feelings.

It was one of many shocking moments on Grey's Anatomy Season 18 Episode 17,with Catherine's cancer progressing at the top of the list.

Join Jasmin Pettie, Meaghan Frey, and Jasmine Blu as they discuss it all.

Do you better understand Winston's strained relationship with his brother now that we have more background? Should he cut ties?

Jasmin: I do, and I think he should absolutely cut ties. While I understand that there's that pull to be there for family when they need you, Wendell has shown Winston repeatedly since they were kids exactly who he is.

As Shonda Rhimes always says, when someone shows you who they are, believe them. Wendell has shown Winston who he is, and it's time they clear the air and that Winston makes it clear that he will not be helping Wendell with his latest mess or any other mess he gets himself into going forward.

Meaghan: I definitely understand where Winston is coming from now that we've heard about their history.

However, I'm torn on whether or not he should entirely cut ties with Wendell. On the one hand, he is his brother; it's difficult just completely to cut a family member off.

On the other hand, though, as Jasmin said, when someone shows you who they are, believe them. If nothing else, Winston needs to at least set clear boundaries with him.

Jasmine: It makes sense now, and I get Winston's perspective more.

I both understand how difficult it is to cut off family but know its importance. It sounds like Winston did set boundaries, but Wendell still appeared. Time to let things go.

Are you happy Bailey has made amends with Mer?

Jasmin: Yes, I am happy that they made amends. What Bailey said was hurtful and cruel, and she shouldn't have said what she said the way she said it. I'm glad they made up, but the fact that Nick factored so heavily into that storyline bothered me.

Meaghan: Of course! Bailey and Meredith being on the outs was weighing things down.

They have so much history with each other, and while there have been many ups and downs in that history, the good outweighs the bad. I would've hated to see their relationship end because of such a petty fight.

Their feud ending also helps save Bailey's character for me. She has been grating on me ever since she threw her temper tantrum at Mer, and it has just gotten worse and worse since. Realizing that it was just the pressure of the position and the expectations placed on her that made her act that way was a relief.

Jasmine: They're family. They fight and make up. They've both done each other dirty a time or two. It's a relief that they've moved past that. And yeah, they could've focused more on why and how Bailey feels so much pressure in this position.

Is Nick the type of mentor necessary to save the program?

Jasmin: I don't think so.

He was good with Levi, and he's clearly a good surgeon and teacher, but his character irks me to no end this season. I don't think Meredith's new boyfriend, who's clearly not interested in staying in Seattle long term, is the one to solve all the problems Grey Sloan has created for itself in the face of the doctor shortage.

Meaghan: I disagree with Jasmin on this one. I think Nick is exactly what the program needs. Completely putting his relationship with Meredith aside and taking that out of the equation, he is an incredible surgeon with a great balance of skills, compassion, and empathy.

He seems to know how to tailor his teaching techniques to the person he is teaching, which is something that the surgeons at Grey Sloan haven't been the best at, which has helped land them in this position.

I'm pretty sure if any other surgeon had been in that OR with Levi during this episode, they would've handled him with kid gloves and let him retreat into himself instead of making him push forward and through the fear.

As Nick told him, Levi needed to rip that bandaid off and write a new story.

Jasmine: I agree with Meaghan. I'm not too sure Nick needs to leave and has no interest in staying in Seattle. He seems to enjoy it more than he lets on, for starters.

I've come to enjoy Nick the most when he's in doctor mode, and his teaching style is effective and could at least contribute to saving the residency program.

Jo and Link had it out, and she admitted that she was in love with him. Discuss.

Jasmin: I'm glad that Jo finally told him and that they had it out because Jo needed to get off her chest, and Link was being such a jerk and an irresponsible doctor in this episode.

Link has been a jerk all season, and I honestly don't get it. They took him from being the most supportive and understanding guy to a total jerk overnight for no reason.

With the way Link has been acting, he doesn't deserve Jo. I'm Team Todd all the way.

Meaghan: This conversation needed to be had. Either way, Jo's feelings for him could destroy their relationship, whether by keeping them a secret which could drive a wedge between them or by fessing up and making things weird.

At least this way, they both know where the other stands, and they can have a more honest relationship moving forward.

I'm with Jasmin over the frustration regarding Link's character this season. The way they have completely rewritten his entire personality has been one of my most significant issues with the series lately.

I understood that he was upset about his patient during this episode, but to have a complete lack of regard for the safety of his patient's baby and to undermine Jo's expertise as an OB resident in front of his patient was completely out of line. Can someone please go find the old Link?

Jasmine: The vilification and "jerkification" of Link this season could be my villain origin story. It's been unforgivable, unbearable, and nonsensical. What was the reason for the invasion of the body snatchers: the Atticus Lincoln edition?

From a storytelling point of view, this conversation needed to happen, and as messy and ugly as it was, it felt right.

Since they ruined Amelink for no valid reason and they refuse to give us the Jo and Jack Gibson crossover romance we deserve, sure, whatever, JoLink is fine.

Why do you think Teddy is struggling so much with the Leo situation? Do you think Amelia's advice helped?

Jasmin: Honestly, I'm not sure. Owen mentions in therapy that she likes rules and order and doesn't like to wait and see, so I'm guessing that might be it?

There's no clear path forward with Leo's identity journey, and that's thrown her for a loop?

I hope Amelia's advice helped, although I don't know why Amelia isn't in therapy as she's Leo's aunt and a part of the parenting team.

On top of that, Kai is non-binary and in a good place to help them, so I don't know why those two storylines have been separated.

Meaghan: In the last round table, I discussed why I felt like Teddy should have been the parent more open to Leo's situation, but I think it's actually the exact reason she is less comfortable with it.

As a member of the LGBTQIA+ community who has felt like she had to hide who she was for the majority of her life, I think she has let that fear seep into her parenting of Leo. She doesn't want Leo to have to face our society's intolerance.

However, she should know that ignoring Leo's identity will not make it go away; it will just force Leo to feel as if they have to repress their true self.

No child should have to grow up feeling like that. I'm so glad that she and Amelia had that talk and that she really seemed to take Amelia's advice to heart.

Jasmine: I agree with Meaghan.

Catherine's cancer is progressing. React.

Jasmin: I knew something was up when Meredith realized that Richard had accidentally drunk a marijuana-infused drink and that he was stoned. Richard outright said he couldn't understand why Catherine would bring that into the house, knowing that he's in recovery, and immediately I thought it had to be to help with her cancer.

There must be something wrong. Catherine's a doctor. There's no other reason she would willingly bring something like that into the house otherwise.

Also, what is it with men that they see something that's clearly labeled as belonging to someone else or it's not intended for them, and they decide it's okay to drink or eat it?

Meaghan: I didn't see it coming at all. I just figured that Catherine used it for anxiety or something. Even though I'm typically always frustrated with her character, this revelation was still devastating.

Richard has already lost two of the great loves of his life; now he may lose another? The poor man is going to have a breakdown.

To be honest, I wasn't really a fan of the whole Richard getting accidentally high storyline. Don't get me wrong, he was hilarious, but the storyline has already been done. It also feels weird to do it using a character with a history of addiction.

It could have potentially opened up the door for him to try to chase that high he got and drink to get back there again. I don't foresee that being a problem right now, but if Catherine does end up passing away, I wonder if we could see that come into play.

Jasmine: I forgot about Catherine's battle with cancer, and I didn't think twice about why she had a cannabis drink. The news is devastating.

I agree that the stoned Richard storyline was redundant. James Pickens Jr. sold it well, as he always does with anything they give him, but it felt unnecessary and sucky because of his addiction history.

What was your favorite moment from the hour? Is there anything else you'd like to address?

Jasmin: When Richard became enamored with the sculpture in his office of a bear holding a fish! That cracked me up. As Richard says to Meredith, "It had to be you." Of all the people to find Richard unintentionally stoned, it had to be Meredith! LOL

Meaghan: Nick helping Levi get back into the game and push forward. I'm rooting so hard for Levi, so it was nice to see someone take the time to really help him.

Something that has continually surprised me lately is my actual enjoyment of Jo's character.

I have never been a fan of hers, but suddenly, this season, everything has changed. She has ended up being one of my favorite characters in most episodes lately. Hell really has frozen over.

Jasmine: I have to cosign with you on the Jo thing, Meaghan. Somehow she's become one of the best parts of the season, and I never would've imagined saying that in a million years.

