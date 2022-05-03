James Denton and Teri Hatcher Reunite on Fantasy Island Season 2

Two Desperate Housewives alums are headed to FOX's Fantasy Island.

Teri Hatcher and James Denton have both landed guest-starring roles on the third episode of Fantasy Island Season 2, according to The Futon Critic.

"Empty nesters Dolly (Hatcher) and Dutch (Denton) seek clarity on how to spend their next chapter," reads the official logline for the episode.

Producer James Denton

"Meanwhile, Helene (recurring Alexa Mansour) helps Ruby (Barnes) tap into her newfound youth. Javier (Rodriquez) opens up to Roarke (Sánchez) as he wrestles with his new role," it continues.

Hatcher played Susan Mayer on all eight seasons of Desperate Housewives, starring opposite Denton, who played her love interest, Mike Delfino.

Desperate Housewives wrapped its run in 2012.

However, the two stars reunited on Hallmark last year for A Kiss Before Christmas as part of the cabler's annual Countdown to Christmas Event.

Costar Teri Hatcher

It was their first on-screen reunion since wrapping on the beloved ABC primetime soap.

"From the very beginning, I wanted the first Hallmark Christmas movie I produced to be unique," Denton said at the time.

"I had no idea that we'd be lucky enough to get Teri. We've always wanted to work together again, and we found the perfect vehicle for what I think is the first Desperate Housewives reunion. And since we're on Hallmark, I don't have to worry about getting shot at the end," he added.

James Denton Up Close - Good Witch Season 7 Episode 1

"Since that famous scene where he found me in the bushes, I knew James and I would be friends for life,” Hatcher said last year.

“The chemistry and friendship we had on ‘Desperate Housewives’ is alive and well all these years later and the loving, warm spirit of the holidays is the perfect backdrop for reuniting. It’s amazing to be back together. It’s just like old times. You won’t want to miss it." 

Fantasy Island comes from Liz Craft and Sarah Fain, who serve as showrunners and executive producers.

Wistful - Fantasy Island Season 1 Episode 10

Anne Clements is also an executive producer.

The series returns for its sophomore run on May 31st at 9 p.m ET/PT.

The cast also incluides Roselyn Sánchez, Kiara Barnes, and John Gabriel Rodriquez.

What are your thoughts on the reunion?

Hit the comments.

