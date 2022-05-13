Magnum P.I. Stars React to Shocking Cancellation

We're still trying to come to make sense of the decision to cancel Magnum P.I. after four seasons.

The well-rated reboot starring Jay Hernandez learned its fate Thursday, and the leading man took to social media Friday to open up about the cancellation.

"All good thing must come to an end. We made memories I'll be forever grateful for and thanks to each & every one of you for going on this wild ride with us," the star said.

"It's all love. Until next time."

In its fourth and now-final season, Magnum P.I. averaged 7.4 million total viewers and a 0.7 rating in live + 7 ratings.

The show rated well for CBS on Fridays, pulling in comparable numbers to the network's other offerings on the night.

The series also starred Perdita Weeks, Zachary Knighton, Stephen Hill, Amy Hill, and Tim Kang.

"That’s Aloha from us at Magnum PI," Weeks shared on Instagram.

"Huge thanks to everyone who made the wheels go round for four years on the wildest ride of my life."

"Ohana forever. And cheers to the best investigative partner a gal could have asked for."

The series was a reboot of the Tom Selleck-led series of the same name that aired on CBS from 1980 to 88.

GIven the strong ratings at a time well-rated shows are hard to come by, there are questions about whether the series could be revived at another destination.

CBS renewed Young Sheldon, the FBI franchise, The Neighborhood, The Equalizer, NCIS franchise, Ghosts, Bob Hearts Abishola, SWAT, Blue Bloods, and CSI Vegas.

The network canceled Good Sam, Bull, How We Roll, B Positive, and United States of Al.

CBS will announce its fall schedule to advertisers next week.

What are your thoughts on the cancellation?

Do you think the series should come back on another channel?

Hit the comments below.

Remember, you can watch Magnum P.I. online right here via TV Fanatic.

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.