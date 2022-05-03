Mayans M.C. Season 4 Episode 4 Review: A Crow Flew By

The war between the Mayans and the Sons of Anarchy is officially a go, and there's no telling who will live or die by its end.

Mayans M.C. Season 4 Episode 4 highlighted the fractures between the different charters, building a sense of unease as the Sons of Anarchy plot their next move.

The tricky part is that the Mayans have no idea the other group is conspiring against them.

The way the different Mayan charters are acting towards one another makes it seem like there's no way they'll be able to see these villains rise to take them down.

The sooner the charters find a way to have some resolve, the better, but getting to that point will take a lot of time.

I have to commend EZ for at least trying to put the past behind him. However, it was silly of him to think Canche would want to breathe the same air as him.

Had it been one of Canche's men EZ tried to kill, Canche would have maybe been able to understand his machinations, but putting Canche's kid in the line of fire was just a step too far.

Undoubtedly, there will come the point in which EZ and Canche will have to work together, but for now, we should probably expect Canche to hit out at EZ at every turn.

The aftermath of Mayans M.C. Season 4 Episode 3 with Randall's death played out much differently than I anticipated, and Canche is obviously looking for someone to blame at this stage.

He wants all eyes on EZ because of what EZ did to him, and it must have taken a lot for EZ to admit the buck stopped with him because of his status as Vice President.

The last thing I expected was Manny to take some of the blame. If you watch Mayans M.C. online, you know Manny was initially introduced as an adversary for the brothers, but they all realized that fighting was not the best foot forward somewhere along the way.

Manny getting to go back to his family was a nice development during an otherwise somber hour, but I fully expect him to be back with the Santo Padre charter before long.

EZ also needs to forgive his father once and for all. Yes, they have quite the history, but it seemed like he was finally ready to make a stride towards an amicable relationship.

Granted, the postcard from Gaby threw him for a loop. Months have passed, but that relationship will still be very raw for EZ.

He feels betrayed by his father, but he also has to think of the bigger picture. Gaby has moved on and is getting to live life to the fullest.

If she had stayed with EZ, she wouldn't have had an ample opportunity to elevate her life.

EZ punching Bishop was a long time coming. There's been a simmering tension between the pair for a long time, and Bishop is clearly unimpressed with the direction of the Santo Padre charter.

I don't know whether Bishop and EZ can work it out, I don't know, but there will come the point all of these characters will hinge on each other.

Then there's the Jess of it all. Jess started the war by telling the Sons of Anarchy about the jacket, and now, she's trying to keep it together before anyone suspects she was to blame.

Jess didn't feel any loyalty to the Mayans because of how everyone treated her, so her reaction was based on that.

Now, she won't want anyone to know the truth because the SOA needs to get their plan ready, and if the Mayans learn the truth, well, it could switch up the odds in a way no one could have anticipated.

Checking back in with Miguel was a long time coming, but I'm now more sure than ever his arc on Mayans M.C. Season 4 will be about atonement and coming to terms with the decisions he made throughout the first three seasons.

It's not a bad direction for him. It's refreshing because we've watched him be in control of the narrative, and now, he's battling for survival and has a renewed sense of purpose.

Will he still have resentment towards his wife for her actions, or will he realize that she had to leave him?

There's so much going on this season that it's starting to feel like we won't get good development for all of the characters.

The series does excel with the sprawling storytelling, but it wouldn't hurt to focus on one or two plots an episode.

We know there will be significant changes in the second half of the season, thanks to the war.

What did you think of the developments?

Do you think Miguel could change his ways, or do you think his atonement plot is down to his circumstances?

Were you surprised EZ tried to make things right with Canche?

After everything that happened, whose side are you on?

Hit the comments.

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.