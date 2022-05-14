Our Kind of People & Pivoting Canceled at FOX as The Resident Remains on The Bubble

FOX is clearing out some more series as it plans for the 2022-23 TV season.

The latest cancellations come in the form of freshman drama Our Kind of People and freshman comedy Pivoting. Our Kind of People launched in the fall with an A+ cast consisting of Yaya DaCosta, Joe Morton, and Morris Chestnut.

It was a sudsy primetime soap created by former mixed-ish showrunner Karin Gist and executive-produced by Empire's Lee Daniels.

The series didn't get the warmest of welcomes from viewers, averaging 1.3 million viewers and a 0.3 rating, coming in just ahead of the already canceled Big Leap.

While the numbers were far below what the network expected, it was a consistent performer, which can help shows eke out a renewal in this day and age.

A recent report from Deadline said that the series was a strong performer on the FOX-owned Tubi, which gave the network pause when it was considering canceling it.

Unfortunately, a deal could not be reached and Our Kind of People fans will be thinking about the shocking cliffhanger for years to come.

Meanwhile, Pivoting was hit with low ratings from the get-go, and while there were rumblings about a surprise reprieve, it will not be moving forward at FOX.

The single-camera comedy starred Maggie Q, Ginnifer Goodwin, and Eliza Coupe as a trio of friends who are given food for thought following the loss of a close friend.

The on-air numbers were weak, with the series averaging 1.13 million viewers and a 0.25 rating.

The numbers swelled to just 2 million viewers and a 0.4 rating in the demo with a week of DVR factored in.

It would have been a surprise if the show got a renewal, but FOX appears to be on a mission to make half-hour live-action comedies work on the network again.

Call Me Kat will likely get to continue for a third season after emerging with some decent numbers this season.

FOX has already renewed The Simpsons, The Cleaning Lady, Family Guy, Bob's Burgers, and The Great North.

The 9-1-1 franchise is a lock to continue, while The Resident is more on the bubble.

Its numbers are decent, but it will all come down to FOX's needs for the 2022-23 season.

It's hard to imagine the show not getting a final season, but the upcoming fourth season finale certainly looks like it could serve as a series finale.

All told, The Resident is averaging 3.1 million viewers and a 0.42 rating.

There is a case for renewal. It's one of the better received medical dramas on the small screen.

But we know FOX has made some mind-boggling decisions around this time of year in previous seasons, so we should be prepared for both outcomes.

Welcome to Flatch is still awaiting word on its future, but the This Country adaptation has not been a patch on its predecessor.

The series is averaging --gulp -- 0.8 million viewers and a 0.18 rating in the demo.

What are your thoughts on the news?

Hit the comments.

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.