Riverdale: Coming to an End!

One of TV's deadliest towns is closing up for good.

The CW announced Thursday that Riverdale will wrap with its upcoming seventh season, which is set to debut in 2023.

News of the end date comes after the cancellations of Legends of Tomorrow, Batwoman, Naomi, Legacies, Dynasty, Charmed, Roswell, New Mexico, In The Dark, and 4400.

None of the above shows are getting pre-planned conclusions after the network opted to clean house as it explores a potential sale.

Riverdale stars KJ Apa as Archie Andrews, Lili Reinhart as Betty Cooper, Camila Mendes as Veronica Lodge and Cole Sprouse as Jughead Jones.

Riverdale landed an early renewal earlier this year, alongside The Flash, Nancy Drew, Walker, All American, Walker, and Superman & Lois.

The series is currently averaging 560,000 viewers with live + 7 viewing factored in, ranking #16 out of the 19 shows the network has aired.

It comes in just ahead of the canceled Outpost, In the Dark, and Dynasty.

The series is a shell of its former self in the ratings and quality.

In the past, the series has been renewed due to a lincensing deal internationally with Netflix.

However, with the sale of The CW claiming the lives of many series, it makes sense that the more marginally rated Riverdale would be ending.

In recent months, cast members have opened up about a potential end date, and given the closed nature of the first season, the series has lasted a long tme.

Seven seasons in today's TV climate is something unheard of.

The CW announced its fall schedule earlier today, and it consists of spinoffs of popular dramas, Canadian imports, and unscripted content.

The network has previously been used as a content farm for international sales and streaming sales of low-cost series.

With the imminent sale, the aim was to make the network more profitable, and time will tell how that works out.

The series is held for midseason, alongside The Flash, Nancy Drew, and Superman & Lois.

What are your thoughts on the news?

Hit the comments.

Remember, you can watch Riverdale online right here via TV Fanatic.

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.