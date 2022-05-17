Roswell, New Mexico Final Season Trailer: How Will it End?

Fans of Roswell, New Mexico, were given some bad news last week.

The sci-fi reboot has been canceled after four seasons.

The good news?

We still have an entire season to watch before the residents of the alien-filled town say goodbye for good.

The CW dropped the official trailer this week, and it teases the coming events in a big way.

While the show isn't getting a pre-planned conclusion, the ending is supposed to be satisfying enough for longtime fans.

“Mark Pedowitz [and] his team at The CW had the class [and] grace to warn the shows that they might not survive, even if The CW wanted them,” executive producer Julie Plec tweeted of Roswell and Legacies over the weekend.

“Because of that, the season finales of both shows were carefully crafted to also work as series finales.”

Roswell, New Mexico stars Jeanine Mason as Liz Ortecho, Nathan Dean as Max Evans, Lily Cowles as Isobel Evans-Bracken, and Michael Vlamis as Michael Guerin.

The cast also includes Tyler Blackburn as Alex Manes, Heather Hemmens as Maria DeLuca, Michael Trevino as Kyle Valenti, and Amber Midthunder as Rosa Ortecho.

The series launched on The CW back in 2019 and immediately garnered a following.

Thankfully, the trails introduces us to new villains, which is sure to be welcomed by the fans.

News of the cancellation took fans by surprise, but there are some big changes coming to the network as Warner Bros. Discovery and Paramount prepare to sell it off.

The CW renewed Superman & Lois, All American, Kung Fu, The Flash, Walker, All American Homecoming, Riverdale, and Nancy Drew,

Legends of Tomorrow, Batwoman, Naomi, Legacies, 4400, Charmed, and Dynasty were canceled.

Have a look at the final season trailer, and be sure to watch on June 6 when it debuts.

What are your thoughts on the trailer?

Hit the comments below.

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.