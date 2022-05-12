Dynasty, Charmed, & Roswell, New Mexico Among CW Cancellations

The CW has made more renewal decisions on its bubble dramas, and it's bad news for many of its most beloved shows.

The network has canceled 4400 (after one season), Dynasty (after five seasons), Charmed (after four seasons), Roswell, New Mexico (after four seasons), Naomi (after one season), and In the Dark (after four seasons).

The news dropped Thursday as the network picked up bubble drama, All American: Homecoming, for a second season.

News of the cancellations did not come as a surprise as the network is set to be sold by media conglomerates Warner Bros. Discovery and Paramount.

4400, which averaged just 370,000 viewers, was expected to be canceled after the first season wrapped to little fanfare.

The series was a reboot of the popular cable drama of the same name, but it did not stand the test of time.

Dynasty's cancellation doesn't come as much of a surprise, either.

It is currently averaging 261,000 viewers and a 0.04 rating in the demo.

While the show has never been a strong performer in the ratings, the series was profitable for The CW with a licensing deal to Netflix internationally.

With the network up for sale, these deals wouldn't benefit the new owners of the network, meaning that the show was on the chopping block.

Still, the show as very enjoyable when you didn't take it too seriously.

We'll miss Fallon's one-liners more than anything, but given how profitable the show is for Paramount, we wouldn't be surprised to see it land on Paramount+ down the line.

The show does have a fanbase internationally, and with Paramount+ rolling out to new locations around the globe, it might be a good title to entice subscribers.

The streaming service previously clawed back its Star Trek universe from Netflix to help with its international rollout, so stranger things have happened.

Charmed went through a major creative overhaul this season and managed to craft a compelling season.

That's not to say the previous two seasons were bad. They just lacked the spark we expected from the show.

Honestly, the series was canceled in its prime, and this is one I'll finish, even if there's no conclusion.

Unfortunately, the numbers just were not there.

It is currently averaging 357,000 viewers and a 0.06 rating on Fridays, down a bit vs. last season.

Roswell, New Mexico and In the Dark's cancellations are somewhat surprising, given that neither show has aired an episode this season.

They are both a part of the network's summer slate, meaning that there is no ratings data for them yet, and little incentive for fans to watch the upcoming seasons unless there are pre-planned conclusions.

Roswell, New Mexico, in particular is one of the buzziest shows on the network, so it certainly seems like the network is cleaning house, possibly for a major overhaul with whoever buys it.

While many reboots fail to hit the mark, Roswell, New Mexico, had many great storylines, characters, and actors.

Hopefully, the creatives get the chance to nix any cliffhangers to make this a more enjoyable experience for fans.

Naomi's cancellation doesn't come as much of a surprise.

The show had critical acclaim, but the series averaged fewer than 500,000 viewers and a 0.1 rating in the demo, way down from its lead-in.

The CW has already renewed Superman & Lois, All American, The Flash, Walker, Kung Fu, Riverdale, and Nancy Drew.

Batwoman and Legends of Tomorrow were canceled earlier this month.

It's sad to know that in any other TV season, the CW would have renewed the bulk of its slate.

But all good things come to an end, and the days of marginally-rated shows making the cut are over.

Legacies is still awaiting word on its future, and with the news that the final episodes of Season 4 are delayed, we don't have the fuzzies about its renewal prospects.

With the cancellations today, it seems like the network is taking big swings.

Whether Legacies fit into those plans.

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.