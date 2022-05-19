The CW Fall Schedule Features Supernatural & Walker Spinoffs; Superman & Lois, The Flash Held for Midseason

After cancelling half of its scripted shows, The CW is switching things up in a big way as we head into the fall season.

The young-skewing network on Thursday revealed that The Flash, Nancy Drew, Riverdale, and Superman & Lois.

Freshman entry Gotham Knights is being held for midseason, alongside Masters of Illusion and Recipe for Disaster.

Mondays will remain unchanged from the spring, with All American and All American Homecoming remaining in their current slots.

Tuesdays are getting on overhaul with Supernatural spinoff The Winchesters in the lead-off spot.

It will lead into the iported drama Professionals, starring Tom Welling.

Stargirl will return tot he air after an extendeded hiatus on Wednesdays at 8 p.m., leading into Season 3 of Kung Fu.

Thursdays are a Walker affair with the parent series and spinoff Independence landing on the fall schedule.

The latter replaces Legacies, which was canceled after four seasons.

Friday is all unscripted, thanks to Penn & Teller Fool Us and Whose Line Is It Anyway?

Saturdays feature Magic With the Stars and World's Funniest Animals, while Sunday is import night with Canadian dramas Family Law and Coroner.

MONDAY

8 pm All American

9 pm All American: Homecoming

TUESDAY

8 pm THE WINCHESTERS

9 pm PROFESSIONALS

WEDNESDAY

8 pm DC’s Stargirl (new night)

9 pm Kung Fu

THURSDAY

8 pm Walker

9 pm WALKER INDEPENDENCE

FRIDAY

8 pm Penn & Teller: Fool Us

9 pm Whose Line Is It Anyway?

9:30 pm Whose Line Is It Anyway?

SATURDAY

8 pm MAGIC WITH THE STARS

9 pm World’s Funniest Animals

9:30 pm World’s Funniest Animals

SUNDAY

8 pm FAMILY LAW

9 pm Coroner (new night)

The network previously canceled 4400, Batwoman, Charmed, Dynasty, In the Dark (final season premieres June 6), Legacies, Legends of Tomorrow, Naomi, and Roswell, New Mexico (final season premieres June 6).

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.