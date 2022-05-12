The Orville: New Horizons - Hulu Drops Exciting Trailer Ahead of June 2 Premiere

On a day where some networks are cleaning house and axing shows, the light of hope is held high by streamers like Hulu that have swooped to the rescue in the past.

Case in point: when Fox and The Orville parted ways in 2019, Hulu picked up the popular homage to Star Trek.

It has been an incredibly long wait for the third season, but it's nearly over. The show is now rebranded The Orville: New Horizons (no Glee jokes, please, although a musical episode would indubitably RAWK), and with the premiere on June 2, Hulu's dropped a hot new trailer.

It's a monster tease at the new season, with Krill and Kaylon and Yaphit, oh my!

With Norm Macdonald passing last September, there may be some teary eyes when our favorite blob engineer makes his return on-screen.

Macdonald voiced Yaphit throughout the two seasons on Fox and his work on Season 3 is one of the last projects he worked on before his death.

We've never seen him in a spacesuit, so that's something to look forward to.

Meanwhile, the Kaylon haven't given up on eradicating biological life-forms.

This aggression by an enemy who very nearly destroyed the Planetary Union the first time they attacked doesn't bode well for Isaac, the Orville's lone Kaylon crew member.

His relationship with Dr. Finn and her sons was what saved the Planetary Union the last time out. Will it be enough this time?

Among the many other intriguing scenes included in the trailer is that of the Krill sitting down to negotiations with Mercer and Grayson.

They seem to be agreeing to a treaty of non-aggression, but they're also not willing to be helpful either. Fascinating.

I'm most curious about how the myth of Ozymandias plays into the arc of the season.

It'll also be interesting to see how episodic versus long-arc this season will be. The Orville Season 1 won over a lot of its fans with its adventure-of-the-week take on space exploration.

The Orville Season 2 spent considerable time building a serialized plot around the Kaylon threat.

What will this new Hulu-produced Season 3 unleash?

The sneak peek they dropped in February indicates we will definitely see conflict, but the new trailer shows they haven't lost the quirky humor and relational banter that endeared the series to a fan base hungry in 2017 for something more TNG and less DS9.

What are you looking forward to seeing? Will the new season live up to the wait?

Hit our comments with your wishlist for The Orville: New Horizons!

The premiere drops on June 2 on Hulu! We'll be here every week with episodic reviews and hungry for discussion!

See you around the mess hall soon, Fanatics, and, as Captain Mercer puts it, "May the Force be with you."

