The Waltons: Thanksgiving Special Ordered at The CW

The Waltons will return to The CW!

The network announced today a new, original made-for-television movie The Waltons' Thanksgiving will debut in the fourth quarter 2022.

An exact air date and time will be announced later.

"The holiday spirit is in the air on Walton Mountain in 1934 as the Walton family eagerly prepares for the annual Harvest Festival Fair in town," reads the network's description.

"Carnival rides, talent shows and pie contests come around every year, but at this year’s Harvest Festival Fair, a young boy arrives that will dramatically change the Waltons’ lives in ways that they could have never imagined."

From Warner Bros. Television, the latest movie is a follow-up to The CW’s original television movie The Waltons’ Homecoming, which was the network’s second most-watched special of the 2021-22 season.

The initial movie took home a 73rd Annual Christopher Award in Television, Cable and Streaming, as well as two Movie Guide Awards for the Epiphany Prize in Television and star Bellamy Young for the Grace Prize in Television for most inspiring performance of the year.

It was also the winner of the Environmental Media Association’s Green Seal Award for implementing sustainable practices and raising environmental awareness.

The new movie stars Bellamy Young (Scandal) as Olivia, Logan Shroyer (This Is Us) as John Boy, Teddy Sears (The Flash) as John Sr., and Richard Thomas, who originally starred as John Boy Walton in the beloved television series The Waltons, as adult John Boy, who narrates the movie.

The television movie is produced by Magnolia Hill Productions in association with Warner Bros. Television, with Emmy®-winning executive producer Sam Haskell, writer/co-executive producer Jim Strain, co-executive producer Hudson Hickman, producer Billy Levin, and producer Bobby Kelly.

Joe Lazarov is the director/co-executive producer and Grammy® winner Tena Clark is the composer.

The Waltons original series was created by Earl Hamner, Jr.

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.