These Vampire Diaries and Originals Characters Need to Appear on Legacies

Seeing the short-lived Mikaelson reunion on Legacies Season 4 felt like getting your first tattoo: once you get one, you immediately want more.

I don't just mean more of the Mikaelsons -- though that would be delightful -- I mean more of everyone else we've missed, going all the way back to The Vampire Diaries.

There aren't many options unless we're talking about raising the dead, which isn't a big ask considering the absurd number of resurrections the TVD world has seen over the past decade or so, but here are a few living (or undead) characters I'd like to make a comeback.

Marcel (again)

I formally put in my request to bring back Marcel -- again. A handful of fleeting moments in a single episode are not enough to honor Marcel Gerard, my forever king of New Orleans.

Marcel has done his fair share of damage, but so has everyone in the TVD world, so I pardon him. It's easy to forgive fictional characters, especially when they've got a smile like Marcel's. Wouldn't it be swell to have Marcel step into his role as Hope's doting uncle?

He and Rebekah could board at the Salvatore School, take Hope out to weekly family dinners, and help Hope hone her tribrid powers. Ah, I can see it now. There's nothing like some good old-fashioned family bonding. I'll have a soft spot for Marcel always and forever.

Caroline

We've all been waiting for Caroline Forbes to be more than a distant motherly presence on Legacies.

Sure, she's been searching the world for a way to prevent the Merge, which is well and good, but it would be so easy for her to pop over to the Salvatore School for a quick hello.

Caroline's return would be the most natural, given she technically still runs the school with Alaric, right? Not to mention, Lizzie is there, in need of a mother. Lizzie deserves to have more than a remote love.

It would be a crying shame never to see present-day Lizzie share the screen with Caroline. Their reunion would be epic.

Declan

Surprisingly, we haven't seen kind-souled Declan on Legacies, given he dated Hayley and was somewhat of a father figure to Hope, however briefly.

With everyone Hope has lost, it would make sense for Declan to be reincorporated into the storyline as a rock and moral compass, even if Hope and Declan need some time to get reacquainted.

Declan is someone who can understand Hope's grief, obviously not to the same extent, but it could be helpful for her to talk about her late mother, something she rarely does.

Miraculously, Declan has remained human. We don't have many of those, so why not let him spice things up. If not as a rock, Declan could join the show as the school chef and charming liability.

Bonnie

Of anyone who could make a surprise appearance on Legacies, Bonnie would be my first choice. Bonnie is the GOAT, better than Elena and Caroline combined.

Her badass powers aside, Bonnie is an incredible friend, overflowing with compassion and loyal to a fault.

As with many heroines, Bonnie airs on the side of martyrdom, risking her life (or taking it) to save her loved ones. She and Hope could connect over that dangerous tendency.

If the gods persist into future episodes, Bonnie could help defeat them. I miss her dearly. Bring Bonnie back!

Jeremy

If you watch Legacies online, you know we did see Jeremy on Legacies Season 1 Episode 3, but that was ages ago. I barely recall his small returning role.

Jeremy could be instrumental in planning villain takedowns, and he could rekindle his bond with Alaric.

It's fun to watch characters grow up, and Jeremy is no exception.

He was a baby at the start of The Vampire Diaries -- not literally, but you know what I mean. Now he's a fully-fledged man with a capital em. Let's see how he's changed!

Davina

On Legacies Season 4 Episode 15, Kol mentioned Davina was upset she couldn't make the family reunion. This, of course, planted a seed of longing in my heart, the longing for her to return.

Davina has had a hard life, to put it mildly. We've seen her emotionally and physically ravaged; I want to see her happy and thriving.

I consider Davina and Kol a package deal. Imagine how lovely it would be to witness their romance onscreen again, to be gifted with their chemistry.

Besides, Kol's cameo at the dinner was so brief that you could blink and miss it. More air time for Kol, please!

Vincent

Being the mighty witch he is, Vincent would make a great addition to the Salvatore School team, as a one-episode ally or as a permanent teacher. He has that "professor presence," where all his words seem to hold weight and cannot go unheard.

Additionally, he has always been fiercely protective of his coven, standing bravely against formidable threats such as Klaus, not bending under their tyrannical rule.

Imagine if both Vincent and Bonnie guest-starred on Legacies -- now that would be something to behold.

Damon

Hear me out. I know Damon found peace at the end of The Vampire Diaries, but that was supposedly after living a long life.

Unless I missed something, logic would say he's currently alive in the Legacies world, not yet in his perfect afterlife raising Hell with Elena (or children, that would be cute, too).

I was a hardcore Damon fan back in my lustrous middle school days, so that man gracing us with his smoldering smirk one last time would make younger me go bananas.

I mainly want him back to be with his best pal, Alaric. There would be nothing sweeter and more nostalgia-soaked than watching the old drinking buddies clink glasses again and chat the night away.

I know chances are slim to none, but a girl can dream, can't she?

Who do you want to see on Legacies?

Ashley Myers is a staff writer for TV Fanatic, who you can follow on Twitter.