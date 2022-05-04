This Is Us Cast Reacts as NBC Drama Wraps Filming

at .

The end is approaching for NBC's This Is Us, and the cast has been sharing moments from their final day on set.

Susan Kelechi Watson shared a photo of her and co-star Sterling K. Brown after they filmed their last-ever scene together.

"We just wrapped our last scene together of the series," the Instagram caption reads for the photo you can view below.

Susan Kelechi Watson and Sterling K Brown Final Scene

Brown also shared a touching video as he reflected on the fact that the hit drama was coming to a close.

"It's winding down," he said in the video.

"It's been an amazing six years. Sets are being torn down, but the memories will last forever."

"Omg! 5 days! What a beautiful journey," Catherine Bell wrote in the comments section of the video.

Mandy Moore Says Goodbye

One fan said they were, "praying for a spin-off."

Mandy Moore, meanwhile shared a photo on the set of empty seats, and the following caption:

“Last day of work. The greatest 6 years at the best job I’ve ever had,” Moore wrote.

“Gratitude, gratitude, gratitude (and definitely lots of tears). #thisisus.” The caption was accompanied by an image of scattered folding chairs behind the scenes of the set.

Caitlin Thompson for This Is Us

Meanwhile, Caitlin Thompson shared a photo from the final moments on set.

“That’s a wrap. What a gift. What a ride. Thank you for all the love and support these past six seasons. Xx #ThisIsUs,” Thompson wrote.

Milo Ventimiglia previously shared a photo of the cast and crew shooting the last scene in Rebecca and Jack's bedroom.

"Just a small sample of the hard workin folks closing out the last few weeks of @NBCThisisUs Season 6," Ventimiglia shared. 

Ventimiglia on Set

"Last scene in Rebecca + Jacks bedroom….ever. Love this group and more."

News of the conclusion of This Is Us was confirmed a year ago.

However, creatives and stars associated with the show had maintained throughout the run that six seasons would be enough to tell the complete story.

This Is Us wraps for good on May 24.

Remember, you can watch This Is Us online right here via TV Fanatic.

TV's Badass and Inspirational Women
Start Gallery

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.

Show Comments
Tags: ,

This Is Us Quotes

I rented this car for Kate and Philip, so it's either this or a golf cart.

Kevin

Miguel: When I think of your mom and me, I think of the phrase 'written in the stars'. I used to love that expression, the way it meant that the universe had plans for two people. That was your mom and dad, but it wasn't like that for her and me. It was strange. And I was filled with doubt on our wedding day and on a lot of days after that. But as the years went by, I realized that was okay. Some love stories are written in the stars and other love stories are written together: two people the universe had no plans for writing their story in the stars together.

This Is Us

This Is Us Photos

Miguel's Burden / Tall - This Is Us Season 6 Episode 15
Dealing With Rebecca's Health - This Is Us Season 6 Episode 15
Putting Rebecca to Bed - This Is Us Season 6 Episode 15
Taking Care of Rebecca - This Is Us Season 6 Episode 15
Their Golden Years - This Is Us Season 6 Episode 15
Miguel's Childhood - This Is Us Season 6 Episode 15

This Is Us Videos

This Is Us Season 4 Trailer: We're Getting a Lot of New Faces to Love!
This Is Us Season 4 Trailer: We're Getting a Lot of New Faces to Love!
This Is Us Season 2 Promo: This Is Family
This Is Us Season 2 Promo: This Is Family
This Is Us Season 2 Teaser: There Will Be Tears!
This Is Us Season 2 Teaser: There Will Be Tears!
  1. This Is Us
  2. This Is Us Cast Reacts as NBC Drama Wraps Filming