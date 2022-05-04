This Is Us Cast Reacts as NBC Drama Wraps Filming

The end is approaching for NBC's This Is Us, and the cast has been sharing moments from their final day on set.

Susan Kelechi Watson shared a photo of her and co-star Sterling K. Brown after they filmed their last-ever scene together.

"We just wrapped our last scene together of the series," the Instagram caption reads for the photo you can view below.

Brown also shared a touching video as he reflected on the fact that the hit drama was coming to a close.

"It's winding down," he said in the video.

"It's been an amazing six years. Sets are being torn down, but the memories will last forever."

"Omg! 5 days! What a beautiful journey," Catherine Bell wrote in the comments section of the video.

One fan said they were, "praying for a spin-off."

Mandy Moore, meanwhile shared a photo on the set of empty seats, and the following caption:

“Last day of work. The greatest 6 years at the best job I’ve ever had,” Moore wrote.

“Gratitude, gratitude, gratitude (and definitely lots of tears). #thisisus.” The caption was accompanied by an image of scattered folding chairs behind the scenes of the set.

Meanwhile, Caitlin Thompson shared a photo from the final moments on set.

“That’s a wrap. What a gift. What a ride. Thank you for all the love and support these past six seasons. Xx #ThisIsUs,” Thompson wrote.

Milo Ventimiglia previously shared a photo of the cast and crew shooting the last scene in Rebecca and Jack's bedroom.

"Just a small sample of the hard workin folks closing out the last few weeks of @NBCThisisUs Season 6," Ventimiglia shared.

"Last scene in Rebecca + Jacks bedroom….ever. Love this group and more."

News of the conclusion of This Is Us was confirmed a year ago.

However, creatives and stars associated with the show had maintained throughout the run that six seasons would be enough to tell the complete story.

This Is Us wraps for good on May 24.

