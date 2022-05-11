Upload Renewed for Season 3 at Prime Video

Prime Video is keeping Upload around.

The streamer on Wednesday ordered a third season of the hit comedy series.

“Upload has become a bonafide hit that continues to be one of the most watched comedy originals on Prime Video,” Amazon Studios’ head of global television Vernon Sanders said in a statement.

“The series continues to connect and provoke endless possibilities for the future of technology and humanity."

"With Greg [Daniels’] distinct comedic take along with the dynamic creative team and talented actors, they’ve made a globally relevant series which we’re all incredibly proud to bring back another season for our customers.”

Creator and Executive Producer Greg Daniels said, "I'm thrilled to continue the story of Nathan and Nora and the other residents of Lakeview and near-future America as they try to have fun and do the right thing in both the real and virtual worlds."

Upload stars Robbie Amell as Nathan, Andy Allo as Nora, Kevin Bigley as Luke, Allegra Edwards as Ingrid, Zainab Johnson as Aleesha, Owen Daniels as A.I. Guy, Josh Banday as Ivan, and Andrea Rosen as Lucy.

Upload is a sci-fi comedy series set in a technologically advanced future where hologram phones, 3D food printers, and automated grocery stores are the norm.

Most uniquely, humans can choose to be "uploaded" into a virtual afterlife.

In Season Two, Nathan is at a crossroads in his (after) life: His ex-girlfriend Ingrid has unexpectedly arrived to Lakeview hoping to strengthen their relationship, but his heart still secretly yearns for his customer service angel, Nora.

Meanwhile, Nora is off the grid and involved with the anti-tech rebel group "The Ludds."

Season Two is packed with new near-future concepts, including Lakeview's newest in-app digital baby program called "prototykes" and other satirical glimpses of the technological advances and headaches to come.

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.