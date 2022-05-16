Watch NCIS: Los Angeles Online: Season 13 Episode 21

Did Callen make the biggest mistake of his career?

On NCIS: Los Angeles Season 13 Episode 21, the team had to quickly find him when he fell for Katya's trap.

As Sam's deep fake returned, a coordinated weapons deal left the fate of everyone up in the air.

Things took an even more dangerous turn when Anna returned with the aim of helping.

Use the video above to watch NCIS: Los Angeles online right here via TV Fanatic.

Catch up on all your favorite shows and reviews and join in the conversations with other fanatics who love TV as much as you.

TV Fanatic is your destination for the latest news, spoilers, reviews, and so much more!

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.