What to Watch: Heart of the Matter, The Time Traveler's Wife, Night Sky

After the bloodbath from broadcast networks this week, isn’t it nice to know there are even more new shows coming your way from cable and streamers?

Prime Video’s got Night Sky with Sissy Spacek and JK Simmons, HBO’s got The Time Traveler’s Wife, and Peacock comes in hot with Angelyne.

Find out what else we recommend to watch this week!

Sunday, May 15

8/7c When Calls the Heart (Hallmark)

Explosive revelations and regret rock the community of Hope Valley.

Everyone is still reeling about the news that the mine might be reopened, but one man is still working hard to keep it from happening.

Elizabeth begins to worry about Lucas when he withdraws into himself as the sale of the oil company finalizes, and he tries to shake off Walden’s accusation.

9/8c Heart of the Matter (HMM)

Aimee Teegarden and Gail O’Grady star in this moving film about trauma, forgiveness, and grace.

Andie is devastated by the accidental death of one of her patients, but as she and his grieving mother overcome their sorrow through forgiveness, they learn that acceptance leads to hope.

Get your tissues ready because you’re going to need them.

9/8c The Time Traveler’s Wife (HBO)

Showrunner Steven Moffat explores the relationship between Henry and Claire and their main problem -- time travel.

Adapted from Audrey Niffenegger’s popular 2003 novel, the series stars Theo James and Rose Leslie as the titular characters.

The premiere shows the first time Henry met Claire in several timelines and their instant connection. Was their relationship fated from the beginning?

10/9c S.W.A.T (CBS)

Someone’s about to get hurt, and I’m not talking emotionally.

In the penultimate episode of the season, a home invasion turns deadly, and 20-Squad must track down priceless artifacts before more lives are lost, with one of those lives possibly including someone on the team.

Meanwhile, Leroy is back and enlisting Hondo’s help, meaning anything can happen.

10/9c The Rookie (ABC)

It’s the season finale of The Rookie, and we can expect it all! We’re talking about Kim Kardashian’s boo, Pete Davidson, guest-starring again, Bailey accompanying Nolan at his assignment at the border (yeah, we’ve given up wondering why Bailey gets inserted into everything), and possibly some Chenford!

Things get rowdy for Nolan, Bailey, and an inexperienced rookie when criminals abound in a small desert town.

Meanwhile, Chen and Bradford go undercover together and may wonder if they should get under the covers together!

Monday, May 16

Days of Our Lives (NBC/Peacock)

The Devil's story comes to what is expected to be a shocking conclusion, with all of Allie’s friends and family showing up at the cemetery to try to stop the demon from possessing Ciara’s newborn child.

According to the showrunners, there will be a tragic death, but this is Salem, where death doesn’t have to be permanent or even long-lasting. Case in point: Peter Reckell returns for a long-awaited ghostly visit as Bo Senior, here to comfort and encourage Ciara in her time of need.

8/7c 9-1-1 (FOX)

It’s finale time for the 118, as they race to the scene of a cliffside emergency and an interesting predicament at a salon.

Buck and Taylor reach a crossroads in their relationship, while Bobby struggles in the aftermath of Jonah’s betrayal.

We saw this finale, and it wraps up the season very nicely, with all our favorites coming together for a momentous event. Don’t miss it!

9/8c 9-1-1: Lone Star (FOX)

Could the 126 lose another one of their own?

The season finale is ominous and teases death, but while we’ll think it’s Judd who is in harm’s way, somehow, it’s Owen who we should be most concerned about here.

While heading in to rescue one of their own after an explosion and building collapse, things get rocky, and it’s all too familiar, triggering, and real for Captain Strand, a first responder who survived the World Trade Center. We may need tissues!

9/8c All American: Homecoming (The CW)

Relationships will be tested on the penultimate episode of Season 1, especially when Simone realizes that Thea and Damon are dating.

Damon feels conflicted about how much information to share with his adoptive mom about what he learned.

Coach Marcus spirals out of control, dividing the team on what they learn about him. <

10/9c The Good Doctor (ABC)

It’s the fifth season finale, and it’s slated to end with Lea and Shaun’s wedding. But will these two actually tie the knot before the credits roll?

And when a patient crashes, is that one of the wedding guests, or is it unrelated?

Some fans have been speculating that something happens to Glassman at the wedding. We hope not, but we can’t wait to tune in and find out for sure!

Tuesday, May 17

8/7c The Resident (FOX)

It’s what Resident Fanatics have been waiting for! Emily VanCamp returns as Nic Nevin for a special, emotional hour that will give both Conrad and viewers the closure and goodbye they deserve.

As Conrad contemplates his future and who he may want to spend it with, he looks to the past, reminiscing on a night with Nic that will help him move on.

Devon contemplates an offer while Kitbell make wedding plans, and Padma finds out life-changing news.

8/7c FBI (CBS)

What happens when the man you’re living with is nothing like you imagine and has a whole other life?

The unit steps in when a dangerous person of interest is living with someone unaware of who he really is, and they must guide her through leaving without him detecting what’s in store for him.

It’s the penultimate episode before a big finale, but we’re still thrilled the series got renewed for two more seasons!

9/8c This Is Us (NBC)

Get your tissues, everybody. The emotional penultimate episode of This Is Us is here.

For the past four years, we’ve seen bits and pieces of the heartbreaking moment when Rebecca finally passes away from advanced dementia. Now that sad day has come.

The Pearsons gather together to say goodbye to the mother, who was also the glue holding the family together.

We all love Rebecca too. This one’s going to be tough yet worth watching.

9/8c FBI: International (CBS)

It feels like spy games, and someone is bound to get hurt!

The controversial unit is requested when an ambassador invokes commands from POTUS. However, is it some kind of setup for the team?

They haven’t exactly made any friends, especially recently, so things could get messy.

10/9c FBI: Most Wanted (CBS)

Remy and the gang may have a Femme Fatale on their hands!

The team goes after a mysterious woman who will do anything to protect her identity, and we do mean ANYTHING.

She’s a con woman, an expert forger, and may have one hell of a crack shot. The team will need a lot of luck with this one.

10/9c New Amsterdam (NBC)

We’re nearing the end of the penultimate season, and we’re still hanging on for that joy!

Max struggles with the decision to return to London while Helen plans their wedding, assuming something she has to tell Max doesn’t change everything.

Floyd seeks out his father while taking his issues out on his whole department, and when his patients prompt him to reflect, Iggy is finally ready to address the problems in his marriage.

Wednesday, May 18

8/7c Chicago Med (NBC)

With one more episode to go before the season finale, you don’t want to miss a thing!

This penultimate episode features teams of doctors working together: Ethan and Dylan on a patient shot during a drug raid; Vanessa and Charles on diagnosing a motivational speaker; and Will and Hannah working with Crockett to save a pregnant patient.

That last one is fascinating, considering the former rivalry between Will and Crockett over Natalie. And could Dylan’s patient be the lead-in to the exciting end of his story involving Milena and the drug-dealing mobsters?

10/9c A Million Little Things (ABC)

Did Anna really kill Peter? We may find the answer to that, and it could seriously destroy Eddie on the season (series?) finale!

Gary and Maggie’s relationship is tested again as they learn if the one embryo they have works, and Rome sacrifices himself for a student.

Meanwhile, Theo will turn to someone unlikely to help Katherine deal with her heartache over Greta.

10/9c Chicago PD (NBC)

And we’re circling back around to Voight managing Anna and taking down Javier Escano!

Things are not going well for Anna, who is unraveling while undercover and the trust between her and Voight not only wanes but jeopardizes the whole operation.

And that could lead to some explosive results that put team members in danger.

Thursday, May 19

Angelyne (Peacock)

Only if you spent time in LA would you understand the mystery that is Angelyne.

The limited series is about fame, identity, survival, billboards, Corvettes, lingerie, men, women, women teasing men, men obsessed with women, West Hollywood, crystals, and UFOs.

But most importantly of all, the self-proclaimed Rorschach test in pink, the glow-in-the-dark queen of the universe, Angelyne (Emmy Rossum).

Star Trek: Strange New Worlds (Paramount+)

Only Una seems immune when a sudden and potentially deadly plague strikes the Enterprise. It’s a race against time to find a cure, and secrets will be revealed that could threaten the solidarity of the crew! Who will pull through, and will they ever be the same?

Under The Banner Of Heaven (FX on Hulu)

The Lowes reveal shocking information about Ron that suggests his wife and children may be at risk. A discovery reveals more of Dan Lafferty's horrific intentions. Detective Pyre struggles as the church tries to interfere with his own family. It’s another chilling installment of Under The Banner Of Heaven.

8/7c Law & Order (NBC)

SVU’s Mariska Hargitay guest stars on what promises to be an explosive season finale, and that’s the least exciting thing happening!

When a cop is killed, the NYPD goes into overdrive to search for the murderer.

But with the perp being Black and the cop being white, Law & Order FINALLY features a story that revolves around racial issues rather than these conversations being a sideline to the main action.

And with Benson crossing over to the original series, we have to wonder: what relationship does the dead cop have to SVU?

8/7c Station 19 (ABC)

Andy searches for other survivors of Jeremy’s sexual assaults in hopes that they’ll testify at her trial, get justice, and spare her from going to prison for defending herself. But the race is on, and it’s a hard battle.

Meanwhile, the rest of the squad is called to a scene where multiple children on a school bus are in peril, surrounded by radioactive material, and they must find a way to save the antsy bunch before it’s too late.

Carina and Maya deal with a stressful situation, whether about their possible baby or Carina’s immigration status; we’ll have to find out in the season finale of Station 19!

9/8c Law & Order: SVU (NBC)

Law & Order: SVU promises an exciting end to its historic 23rd season! Barba is back after Benson advocates for a victim to get a competent lawyer.

Carisi is none too happy, and Barba himself wonders why Benson harbors more anger toward him than toward a certain ex-partner of hers who disappeared for ten years.

We can’t wait for Benson’s answer to Barba’s question, especially if it’s coupled with as compelling a case as this one looks to be.

9/8c Grey's Anatomy (ABC)

Guess who’s coming to dinner? NICK!

Dinner party episodes are among the best in the series’ history, and this one probably won’t be an exception when Mer throws a dinner party for her family and friends so they can get to know her new boyfriend better.

And you can bet your ass things will get INTENSE, but will Nick make a good impression, or will everything and everyone else’s issues fall apart?

10/9c Law & Order: Organized Crime

Crap. Someone blows Stabler’s cover, and Donnelly is ready to take him down.

At the same time, Stabler and the task force have had enough of the Brotherhood’s nonsense and an appetite for locking Webb up.

The tensions that have been simmering throughout this arc are about to surface, and it’s open war now -- who will be left standing at the end?

10/9c Big Sky

There’s a new sheriff in town. And he looks an awful lot like Jensen Ackles!

The new sheriff makes quite the impression as he and Jenny look to close in on the cartel once and for all.

Elsewhere, all signs point toward a clash between Cassie and Scarlet, and there’s no telling what the outcome will be.

Friday, May 20

Night Sky (Prime Video)

Irene and Franklin York (Sissy Spacek and JK Simmons), a retired couple, have a secret: a Chamber buried in their backyard that miraculously leads to a strange, deserted planet.

When an enigmatic young man arrives, the Yorks’ quiet existence is upended, and the mysterious Chamber they thought they knew so well turns out to be much more than they could have ever imagined.

Unfortunately, it’s a little slow and could have been cut into a decent movie, but the length is detrimental here.

The Essex Serpent (Apple TV+)

After the disturbing events at the school, Cora continues her investigation into the truth under new scrutiny.

The vicar deals with his conflicting feelings as he questions what he truly believes.

Martha and Cora grow apart as Cora’s obsession with the Essex Serpent continues.

Carissa Pavlica is the managing editor and a staff writer and critic for TV Fanatic. She's a member of the Critic's Choice Association, enjoys mentoring writers, conversing with cats, and passionately discussing the nuances of television and film with anyone who will listen. Follow her on Twitter and email her here at TV Fanatic.