Black Bird Trailer: Apple TV+ Shares First Look at Ray Liotta's Final TV Role

Apple TV+ on Wednesday dropped the trailer for the highly anticipated limited drama series Black Bird.

The series is "a gritty, suspenseful psychological thriller" developed and executive produced by acclaimed bestselling author Dennis Lehane.

The six-episode series premieres globally with the first two episodes on Friday, July 8, 2022 on Apple TV+, followed by one new episode weekly every Friday through August 5, 2022.

Ray Liotta for Apple TV+

The series stars Taron Egerton as Jimmy Keene, Paul Walter Hauser as Larry Hall, Greg Kinnear as Brian Miller, Sepideh Moafi as Lauren McCauley, and the late Ray Liotta as Jimmy Keene’s father, Big Jim Keene.

Liotta passed away on May 26 in his sleep.

Ray Liotta attends "Marriage Story" New York Premiere

The legendary Goodfellas actor had a string of projects in the works at the time of his death.

Black Bird is adapted from the true crime memoir “In With The Devil: A Fallen Hero, A Serial Killer, and A Dangerous Bargain for Redemption” by James Keene and Hillel Levin.

"Inspired by actual events, when high school football hero and decorated policeman’s son Jimmy Keene (Egerton) is sentenced to 10 years in a minimum security prison," the logline teases.

"He is given the choice of a lifetime — enter a maximum-security prison for the criminally insane and befriend suspected serial killer Larry Hall (Hauser), or stay where he is and serve his full sentence with no possibility of parole," the logline teases. 

Taron Egerton on Black Bird

"Keene quickly realizes his only way out is to elicit a confession and find out where the bodies of several young girls are buried before Hall’s appeal goes through."

"But is this suspected killer telling the truth? Or is it just another tale from a serial liar?"

"This dramatic and captivating story subverts the crime genre by enlisting the help of the very people put behind bars to solve its mysteries.

Black Bird is developed, written and executive produced by Lehane.

Ray Liotta attends 'No Sudden Move' during 2021 Tribeca Festival

The first three episodes are directed by Academy Award nominee Michaël R. Roskam, who also serves as executive producer.

Check out the official trailer, and hit the comments with your thoughts on it.

